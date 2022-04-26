Warning: this article contains spoilers for Netflix’s Dead To Me series 2. If there’s a series that knows how to do a classic cliffhanger superbly well, it’s Dead To Me. The lovable Netflix dark comedy is equal parts ridiculous and dramatic, so we’ve been eagerly counting down the days till the new series lands on our screens. The season two finale, which aired in May 2020, was left on a cliffhanger to end all cliffhangers, so it’s only fitting that we’ve needed a couple of years to process what happened to Jen and Judy. But now we need answers to our burning questions.

Well, it seems as though our streaming prayers have been answered as not only are we getting a third (and final) series, but filming for the new season has finally wrapped.

Series creator Liz Feldman confirmed on Twitter and Instagram that season three filming is complete. She wrote: “And… that’s a wrap on @deadtome Season 3! Filming is complete. Editing is underway. The final season is coming. And holy. Fucking. Shit. @1capplegate & @lindacardellini knocked it out of the park. Can’t to share it with you.” News of the season renewal came back in 2020 and at the time, series star Applegate took to Twitter to express how much she’ll miss the Netflix show. She wrote: “I will miss these ladies. But we felt this was the best way to tie up the story of these women. Thank you to all the fans. We will be getting back to work when it is safe to do so. Much love.”

Linda Cardellini and Christina Applegate star as Judy and Jen in Netflix's Dead To Me.

Applegate was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) last August and subsequently, arrangements and adjustments were made to Dead To Me. The series filming was put on pause and Netflix and CBS Studios released a joint statement stating: “We love and support Christina and respect her privacy as she takes the time and space she needs in this moment.” Although this third series will be Dead To Me’s last, we just know that it’ll go out with a bang – and an appropriate jaw-dropping final moment, we’re sure. As of yet, no plotline details or further casting details are known but we do know that the new series will likely pick back up where season two left us: shocked, confused and a little dizzy.

What will happen to Ben (James Marsden) after that shocking Dead To Me S2 finale?

Yet another car crash took place – at Jen’s new stop sign intersection, no less – and the hit-and-run culprit was none other than Ben. Judy appeared relatively unscathed and, as we held our breath to figure out if Jen was OK, she started speaking. But it turns out that the original ending to series two was much darker, according to Feldman. “It was actually scripted that we don’t know whether [Jen] survives or not,” Feldman told TVLine. That definitely wouldn’t have made for a cheery third season. We can also predict that Ben will be in a frenzy of his own after driving away from the incident but what will happen to Judy and Jen? Is Jen actually OK? We’re also placing bets on the fact that Steve’s dead body will be uncovered pretty swiftly after we last saw it being dug up by a dog in the forest. While further details on the new series remain a closely guarded secret (for now), we do know that the countdown to the new series landing on Netflix is officially on. Watch this space for updates.

