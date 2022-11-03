Dead To Me fans, we finally have a trailer for season 3 and it is intense

On 17 November, Dead To Me fans will finally find out what happened after the second season’s intense cliffhanger finale – but it will undoubtedly make for a bittersweet binge-watching session, as this next chapter in the Netflix series is also set to be the last ever one. Sob. As you’ll undoubtedly recall, we last saw Dead To Me’s Jen (Christina Applegate) and Judy (Linda Cardellini) working together to cover up the fact that the former had bumped off Steve (James Marsden), aka Judy’s abusive ex-fiancé. As well as, naturally, sabotaging their exciting new romantic relationships: Jen with Steve’s twin brother, Ben (also Marsden), and Judy with Michelle (Natalie Morales).

So far, so dramatic – until the show upped the ante with another hit-and-run car crash: Ben smashed his car into Jen and Judy’s vehicle as it idled at the very same intersection where Judy crashed into Ted.

What will happen to Ben (James Marsden) after that shocking Dead To Me S2 finale?

It remains unclear as to whether or not the crash was an accident, or whether Ben purposefully drove into the duo. Because god knows he had motive. What we do know, though, is this: he got away scot-free, Judy was largely unharmed, Jen was at least still conscious and talking and Steve’s body has already been uncovered by a shocked dog-walker. Go figure.

So, what can we expect to happen in the third and final season of Dead To Me? Well, first things first… Watch the trailer for Dead To Me season three:

So. Much. Going. On. Jen might be all bandaged up in hospital, but she still reacts in her typical Jen fashion when she finds out Steve’s body has ALREADY been found with a typical, “Oh, for fuck’s sake.” Judy is still smiling on the outside, but screaming in utter anguish on the inside. The cops are on their tail, there’s filmed footage of them “killing a man in cold blood” floating around and it looks a lot like things are about to go… well, about to go very Thelma And Louise. Judy firing a gun, the women shooting out the tyres on what appears to be a cop car, Jen pouring copious amounts of wine and a vow that they will always stick by each other – no matter what.

Throw in the return of Michelle, Jen undergoing some frightening looking scans at the hospital (could her cancer have returned?), some seriously fun outlaw names (hey there, Judy Five-Fingers and Bitch Cassidy), the promise that the duo will earn their title as “badass bitches” and you have a whole lot of drama to wade through. All we can hope is that the show ends on a happier note than the aforementioned Thelma And Louise. Because, while it would be oh-so-fitting for these two to drive over the edge of a cliff holding hands and sticking a finger up at the law, we’re really hoping for a happy ending. Maybe they could end up somewhere warm. Ideally with a pool and a bar. Fingers crossed, eh? The third and final season of Dead To Me will be available to stream on Netflix from 17 November.

