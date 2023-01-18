Unexpected friendships, romances and communities are formed when a 12-year-old boy walks away unscathed from a devastating accident.
If you’re looking for an emotional new hopepunk drama to get stuck into, then look no further: Dear Edward – which has been adapted from Ann Napolitano’s bestselling novel of the same name – looks set to become one of the most moving TV series of the year.
Here’s what you need to know about the much-anticipated show.
What’s Dear Edward about?
When Edward Adler boards a plane to Los Angeles with his beloved older brother and parents, he thinks it’s going to be a flight like any other. So, too, does everyone else on board: the Wall Street wunderkind, the young woman coming to terms with her unexpected pregnancy, the injured vet returning from Afghanistan, the septuagenarian business tycoon, and the free-spirited woman running away from her controlling husband.
Everyone has their own story. Everyone is busy making plans for what they will do when their plan touches the runway in LA. And then, tragically, the plane crashes. Edward is the sole survivor.
As per the show’s official synopsis, the series follows “Edward and others all over the world who are affected by the tragedy as they try to make sense of life after the crash.”
What follows is a “heartbreaking, life-affirming and uplifting story about survival, resilience, connection and the examination of what makes us human.”
Who stars in Dear Edward?
Colin O’Brien takes the lead as the eponymous Edward, and he’s joined by a seriously talented cast; think Emmy nominee Connie Britton and SAG Award winner Taylor Schilling, for starters.
The ensemble also includes Amy Forsyth, Anna Uzele, Audrey Corsa, Brittany S. Hall, Carter Hudson, Dario Ladani Sanchez, Douglas M. Griffin, Eva Ariel Binder, Idris DeBrand, Ivan Shaw, Jenna Qureshi, Khloe Bruno and Maxwell Jenkins. Phew!
Who is making Dear Edward?
The series will be produced by Apple Studios, with Jeni Mulein, Ann Napolitano, and Jason Katims serving as executive producers.
As if that weren’t enough to lure you in, the first episode will also be directed by Succession’s Fisher Stevens.
When can we watch Dear Edward?
Dear Edward will be released on Apple TV+ on 3 February, and the streaming service has announced it will release the first three episodes immediately.
Subsequent episodes will be released on a weekly basis.
