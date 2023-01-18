If you’re looking for an emotional new hopepunk drama to get stuck into, then look no further: Dear Edward – which has been adapted from Ann Napolitano’s bestselling novel of the same name – looks set to become one of the most moving TV series of the year.

Here’s what you need to know about the much-anticipated show.

What’s Dear Edward about?

When Edward Adler boards a plane to Los Angeles with his beloved older brother and parents, he thinks it’s going to be a flight like any other. So, too, does everyone else on board: the Wall Street wunderkind, the young woman coming to terms with her unexpected pregnancy, the injured vet returning from Afghanistan, the septuagenarian business tycoon, and the free-spirited woman running away from her controlling husband.