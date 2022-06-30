BBC One has announced that it will air a special tribute documentary to Dame Deborah James tonight (Thursday 30 June), after the broadcaster and cancer campaigner passed away aged 40.

Deborah James: The Last Dance is a half-hour programme exploring the life and legacy of James, who was just 35 when she was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016. Known online as Bowelbabe to her followers, the mother of two spent the next six years of her life changing the conversation around cancer and raising millions of pounds for charity.

She became known for her candidness, humour and unflinching determination to spread the word about her cancer journey, documenting every step and her own chemotherapy through BBC’s You, Me And The Big C podcast, as well as her bestselling book F*** You Cancer.