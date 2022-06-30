Dame Deborah James passed away from bowel cancer on 28 June and her life and legacy is the focus of tonight’s emotional BBC One documentary.
BBC One has announced that it will air a special tribute documentary to Dame Deborah James tonight (Thursday 30 June), after the broadcaster and cancer campaigner passed away aged 40.
Deborah James: The Last Dance is a half-hour programme exploring the life and legacy of James, who was just 35 when she was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016. Known online as Bowelbabe to her followers, the mother of two spent the next six years of her life changing the conversation around cancer and raising millions of pounds for charity.
She became known for her candidness, humour and unflinching determination to spread the word about her cancer journey, documenting every step and her own chemotherapy through BBC’s You, Me And The Big C podcast, as well as her bestselling book F*** You Cancer.
As broadcaster Gaby Roslin says in Deborah James: The Last Dance: “She was this bubble of energy and craziness and laughter.”
This documentary seeks to take a look at her wonderful legacy through first-hand accounts from some of those closest to her. Contributors include Lorraine Kelly, Adele Roberts, Gaby Roslin, George Alagiah, Lauren Mahon, Steve Bland, Emma Campbell (Limitless Em) and Professor David Cunningham.
In the final weeks of her life, James’s BowelBabe fund raised more than £6 million (it currently stands at £7 million), she received a damehood in her parent’s back garden (presented by Prince William in May) and, most importantly, she raised more awareness for the condition.
As well as an outpouring of online responses to James’s death and legacy, this documentary will be another way of honouring the campaigner with the help of those who knew her best. It’s set to be understandably emotional but is a fitting tribute to someone who has left a great impact on many.
Deborah James: The Last Dance airs tonight on BBC One at 8.30pm and is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.
Image: Getty