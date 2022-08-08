Content warning: this article contains mention of sexual assault that some readers may find distressing. For many people, navigating Netflix can often feel like a minefield – so much content, an algorithm that sometimes boxes you in and a never-ending list of new releases to watch. What a predicament to find yourself in as a TV lover, right? Because of the nature of the streaming platform, it can often be the case that many shows may go under your radar. When it comes to true crime, Netflix has cemented itself as the one-stop-shop for documentaries, dramas and films but there are some that get forgotten about, even by the most avid of true crime lovers out there. That’s the case with Delhi Crime, the Indian thriller series that made waves when it was first released back in 2019 and has firmly found its way to the top of our list of all-time favourites. It’s got everything we love in a drama: a gritty plotline, thought-provoking messages about real life, a female lead we can’t get enough of, crime, action and more.

That’s why we’re beaming at the news that its anticipated second season is on its way very soon – and a tense new trailer for it has just been released. Here’s everything you need to know about Delhi Crime series two.

Delhi Crime series two is coming to Netflix this August.

What is the plot of Delhi Crime season two? What made series one of Delhi Crime so haunting – but brilliant – was the fact it took a very real crime case that swept over India and created a drama that sought to spotlight victims and other important topical issues. That’s why it came as no surprise that it went on to win an international Emmy award for best drama series. Series one was based on the 2012 Nirbhaya case, a real-life gang rape case that took the world by storm. Because of the seriousness of the crime, the drama is one of the heavier series on Netflix but it’s the superb female leads that make it a series that is firmly at the top of our recommendation lists. Delhi Crime does a great job of blending fact and fiction to unpack the wider context of being a female police officer in Delhi: systemic corruption, misogyny, underfunding. This new series already seems like it’ll follow many of those themes that we applauded the first series for exploring. In series two, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vartika is tasked with taking down an ominous gang who is murdering people in the night. It creates a city of pure panic, as well as a media storm that is demanding answers. Now more than ever, these murders are keeping the Delhi Police Force on their toes. But the real question is: will DCP Vartika and her squad be prepared for the chaos to come? And will they manage to track down these criminals in time?

Shefali Shah stars as Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vartika Chaturvedi in Netflix's Delhi Crime.

Who will star in Delhi Crime season two? Shefali Shah stars as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi, aka ‘Madam Sir’, the formidable police officer that has to navigate misogyny and sexism in a male-dominated police force. The series also stars Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Adil Hussain, Anurag Arora, Yashaswini Dayama, Sidharth Bhardwaj, Gopal Dutt, Denzil Smith, Tillotama Shome, Jatin Goswami, Vyom Yadav and Ankit Sharma.

Is there a trailer for Delhi Crime season two? Netflix has just released a new trailer for the second series, just a couple of weeks after the initial teaser trailer went viral. In the new trailer, DCP Vartika is talking about the poverty gap in Delhi, admitting: “Policing a city like this one is a complex task.” When she delivers the news to one woman that her parents were killed the night before, we get a glimpse of the bloody and complicated case before us. “The kind of cruel brutality that is displayed here is something you will never see in your entire police career,” DCP Vartika says. Not only is their lethal choice of weapon – iron rods, hammers, axes – enough to leave you with chills, but also the fact that the perpetrators cover themselves in oil to (literally) slip out of grasp if caught.

From the trailer alone, we just know this drama is back with a bang – and we cannot wait. Watch it for yourself here:

What has been said about Delhi Crime season two? Season two is inspired by true events and is directed by showrunner Tanuj Chopra, who says of the new series: “This season investigates the moral code of the Delhi Police. DCP Vartika Chaturvedi and team have evolved from the previous season. We’ll see them weigh a lot of difficult choices, be it procedural or emotional.” Speaking about returning to the series as fan-favourite DCP Vartika, Shah says: “I love every character I’ve played but DCP Vartika Chaturvedi will always be super special. And I’m so proud of the role and Delhi Crime as a show. It’s my favorite. And so is she. As an actor, it’s fulfilling to portray roles like these. “This season, the audience will see a human and vulnerable side of these seasoned police officers. I can proudly say this, Delhi Crime is a reflection of our passion for storytelling and the craft and we can’t wait for the audience to watch it.”

When and where will Delhi Crime season two be available to watch? The new series will be available to stream on Netflix on 26 August. If you haven’t watched season one, it’s available to binge-watch (trust us, you will) on the platform now also.

