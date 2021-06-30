Following in the footsteps of stars such as Kelly Clarkson and Busy Philipps, Demi Lovato is the latest celebrity to take on their own talk show. The singer, who is currently presenting the popular 4D with Demi Lovato podcast, has said that “no topics are off limits and opinions are welcome” on the new TV series. The Demi Lovato Show was actually meant to air earlier this year after it was ordered by streaming platform Quibi which is now-defunct. It will now stream for free on Roku.

What is The Demi Lovato Show about? The short-form series is a run of eight episodes that are each 10-minutes long. Topics will range across police reform, feminism, trans rights, sex positivity, mental health and even UFOs. Explaining what viewers can expect, Lovato said in a press release: “Some conversations can be difficult, but I’ve never been one to shy away from speaking candidly about things. “We wanted to create a space that normalises living your own truth – where people can speak, engage and more importantly, learn, together.

They added: “There’s something therapeutic about having raw discussions that people can relate to, and with The Demi Lovato Show no topics are off limits and opinions are welcome.” Who are the guests on The Demi Lovato Show? The lineup of special guests is pretty impressive. Jameela Jamil, Lucy Hale and transgender beauty icon Nikita Dragun will all be joining Lovato during the series.

When does The Demi Lovato Show start? The Demi Lovato Show is scheduled to premiere on Roku on Friday 30 July – so make sure you tune in. In the meantime, Lovato is juggling a lot of other projects. In April, they released their seventh album, Dancing With The Devil… The Art Of Starting Over. The album ties into a YouTube documentary series of the same name, which sees Lovato dissect their experiences of addiction. Lovato has also announced that they are the host of a forthcoming UFO investigation docuseries titled Unidentified (they’re really into the UFO thing). And they have been using their platform to amplify LGBTQ+ conversations during Pride month, which included the YouTube Pride Party. As someone who regularly speaks so candidly about issues that matter, we think Lovato’s new talk show is going to be a very interesting series to watch.

