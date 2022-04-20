As a series, Derry Girls has become known for its ability to seamlessly bring together moments of comedy and drama – and last night’s episode was no different. Alongside plenty of laughs (including the gang performing as the Spice Girls in Our Lady Immaculate’s Children In Need talent show), the episode focused in on Ma Mary (played by the wonderful Tara Lynne O’Neill), who decides to go on strike from all household duties after the demands of her family prove too much. After refusing to go to work, putting her feet up and picking up a copy of Wuthering Heights, Mary tells her husband, Gerry, that she needs some more excitement in her life – only to be met with the charming good looks of the family’s new plumber, Gabriel.

You may also like “We’ll mourn along with the audience”: the cast of Derry Girls on the end of an era

It seems like fate – and the pair get along straight away. There’s a problem, however. When Clare (who is at Erin’s house to rehearse the group’s Spice Girls performance) spots Gabriel slipping Mary a piece of paper in the corridor, she warns Erin that her mum could be up to something. As a result, the gang decide to follow Mary to the address on the paper when she heads out later that evening, only to spot her drinking wine with Gabriel at said strange house. At that point, Erin becomes sure that her mum is having an affair – and when she spots her whispering and laughing with Gabriel in the audience during the talent show, she runs off the stage in tears.

Ma Mary goes on strike in episode two.

But things aren’t exactly as they seem. When she confronts her mum about her sneaky behaviour, Mary reveals that she and Gabriel had actually been attending a night class in English literature on the night the girls (and James) had seen her, and she didn’t say anything because she thought the idea of her wanting to go back to school or university was unrealistic. “I didn’t want to say anything… the idea that someone like me could go back to school – the idea that someone like me might even go to university – well, it didn’t seem possible,” she says. “I thought there’s no point in telling anybody about all this because it’s not actually gonna happen. It’s not real.” However, in a touching moment, Gerry responds: “Well, let’s make it real, if it’s what you want. There’s nothing you can’t do, love – nothing.”

You may also like Derry Girls season 3: Twitter reacts to episode one of the final season

Since the show aired last night, many fans of the show have taken to Twitter to praise this moment in particular – especially for how it shines a light on the value of life-long learning. “My fav Ma Mary storyline so far,” read one response, above a snippet of Mary’s speech. “@TaraLynneONeil1 playing an absolute blinder. Did I cry? Yes.” “Genuinely teared up at this scene,” added another. “Strong message of no matter what age or stage of life you’re at, if you want to start something new (or restart it), and you can, do it.”

“Why am I actually emotional about Ma Mary going to uni,” read a third. A number of universities have also been tweeting about the storyline in a bid to encourage adult learners to pursue a degree if they’re interested, including the University of Limerick. If one thing’s for sure, Ma Mary’s storyline has certainly resonated with viewers – and we hope to see her explore more of this side of herself before the series comes to an end. Derry Girls season 3 continues next Tuesday on Channel 4 at 9:15pm. The first two episodes are now available to watch on All4.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy