Warning: this article contains spoilers for Derry Girls season 3 episode 3, so make sure you’re caught up before you scroll down. We’re officially halfway through the final season of Channel 4’s Derry Girls, and while the idea of waving goodbye to the show is enough to send us into a spiral of despair, it’s safe to say this season is delivering everything we could have wanted from the show’s conclusion. In the first two episodes, we’ve had a number of standout moments, from Liam Neeson’s surprise cameo to the gang dressing up as the Spice Girls for their school talent show. And in the latest episode, we got yet another treat – this time, in the form of none other than the brilliant Aunt Sarah.

Played by the wonderful Kathy Kiera Clarke, Aunt Sarah typically delivers a handful of hilarious quips per episode, but last night we got to see her in her full and unabashed glory. From freezing “the wrong earlobe” while trying to re-pierce her ears and failing to understand the basics of the game Guess Who? when asked whether her character wore glasses (“Glasses do nothing for me Mary, you know that”) to getting the age of her own daughter wrong and recalling the “dark” time when she got a perm that made her look like 70s singer Leo Sayer, Aunt Sarah never missed a beat.

Last night's episode saw the gang head out on a summer adventure to Portrush.

In one particularly funny moment after she and Ma Mary pretend to recognise a woman they couldn’t remember, she even suggests “making a run for it” – despite the fact that the pair were stuck on a stationary train in the middle of nowhere with their whole family on board. And when Mary goes on to tell her they’re going to have to own up to their mistake and admit they can’t remember who the woman is, she replies: “Ah Jesus, just hand me a spade and let me bury myself.” After two seasons of Aunt Sarah hilarity, last night’s episode finally gave us the full dose we’ve been waiting for – and if the internet’s reactions are anything to go by, it was long-awaited.

“I think I’ve decided for definite now that Sarah is the best #DerryGirls character. Everything that comes out that woman’s mouth is pure gold,” one viewer tweeted. “Absolute vintage Auntie Sarah episode tonight,” wrote another. And a third added: “Last night’s #DerryGirls was a masterpiece. The entire episode my sides were splitting. ‘Awk what about ye,’ Aunt Sarah is just gold.”

While it’s sad to think we only have three more episodes left of Aunt Sarah’s hilarity, we’re excited to see her pop up throughout the rest of the series. Plus, we’ve always got our fingers crossed that there will be some kind of spin-off related to her and Ma Mary’s adventures. The next episode of Derry Girls season 3 will air on Channel 4 next Tuesday at 9pm

