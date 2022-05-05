From a Liam Neeson cameo to the gang dressed as the Spice Girls, season three of Derry Girls has already proven itself to be the gift that keeps on giving. So, we weren’t surprised to learn that next week’s episode will feature another unexpected surprise – this time, in the form of a special flashback episode focusing on Ma Mary and Aunt Sarah. Speaking exclusively to Digital Spy, the show’s creator Lisa McGee confirmed that the series’ penultimate episode would be dedicated to the iconic duo (played by the incredible Tara Lynne O’Neill and Kathy Kiera Clarke respectively), giving viewers an insight into the “horrific” Troubles Derry’s young people grew up with in the 1970s.

Revealing that writing the show had been a “real learning experience” for her as a person, McGee explained: “I don’t talk about a lot of the terrible things. In Northern Ireland, you handle it with humour and you just crack on. I think for the parents’ generation, it was a war zone. It was horrific what they went through, and we just didn’t appreciate it.” McGee continued: “We just moaned and then complained when we were not allowed to do anything. By writing the show and looking back I realised why they were so strict, why the school was so strict, what they had seen, what they lived through, and I have such an appreciation and respect. I’m so embarrassed at how we behaved now! “They were incredible what they got through, they’re just the strongest people, that generation.”

Episode five will focus on Ma Mary and Aunt Sarah during their teenage years.

As well as painting a picture of the reality Ma Mary and Aunt Sarah’s generation faced as children, McGee said she also wanted to write something “as a tribute” to the women who got Derry through the Troubles – especially because this was her last chance. “[I knew it was] the third season, it’s my last chance, I have to do it now,” she said. “So that was the first episode of this series I pitched to Channel 4. “It’s risky because it’s very different, and it’s not the show’s formula, but they just went, ‘Yeah, go for it,’ because they’re Channel 4 and they’re incredible and taking risks is the thing they’re known for.”

Talking about Ma Mary and Aunt Sarah, McGee added: “Before shit got serious and they had their family, they were the silly people too. I mean, they’re still quite silly on the show as adults, but you know, all mummies were young once!” If the episode five pictures we’ve seen so far are anything to go by, it looks like the pair are at some kind of dance – but we’ll have to wait and see what they get up to when the episode airs on Channel 4 next week. Derry Girls’ season three episode five airs on Channel 4 next week at 9:15pm

