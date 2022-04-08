Derry Girls season 3: Nicola Coughlan just hinted at a potential love story for Clare
Ahead of the return of Derry Girls next week, Stylist spoke to Nicola Coughlan about what’s in store for her character in season three – and she shared a very exciting detail.
Nicola Coughlan’s role in Derry Girls season three may have had to be reduced due to a filming overlap with Bridgerton, but that doesn’t mean her character Clare won’t get her moment in the spotlight before the hit comedy series comes to an end.
Speaking to Stylist ahead of the series’ return on 12 April, Coughlan couldn’t say much about what viewers can expect from Clare’s story in season three – but she did tease one very exciting detail that piqued our interest.
Asked whether Clare (or the “wee lesbian”, as she calls herself) might get the chance to explore her sexuality more in season three – perhaps in the form of a relationship – Coughlan said: “Yeah, definitely. Without spoiling too much, I think people will be very pleased with Clare’s storyline this season. That’s a very vague answer, but I think people will be very happy.”
While there’s obviously not much to go off there, even the idea that Clare could get some kind of love interest is very exciting news – especially since her decision to come out to her friends and family was such a pivotal moment at the end of season one.
Since then, Clare and the rest of the gang have donned rainbow pins in celebration of Clare’s identity.
And while the cast wasn’t able to take home many mementos from set when filming finished, Coughlan did reveal that she was able to hold on to the pin – as well as one of her favourite Clare accessories.
“We all got our rainbow badges, which was really sweet, and I kept Clare’s Baby-G watch,” she revealed.
“I can remember walking in on the very first day of filming and it was in my trailer, and I was so excited because I never had one as a kid because it was for rich kids.”
With less than a week to go until the gang return to our screens, we don’t have long to wait until we get to see Clare and her rainbow pins back in action – and if the trailer’s anything to go by, we’re in for a massive treat.
Check out our interview with the Derry Girls cast for more exciting details about season three.
Derry Girls season three premieres on Channel 4 at 9.15pm on Tuesday 12 April
Images: Channel 4/Getty