Derry Girls is back for its third and final season. The popular Channel 4 comedy that often has us in never-ending fits of laughter is being filmed as we speak. Derry Girls creator and writer Lisa McGee unveiled a picture of the show’s first clapperboard of the new series. She tweeted alongside it: “We’ve come a long long way together. Let’s do this one last time!!!” Set in Northern Ireland in the 90s, the series tells the stories of teens navigating their youth amidst The Troubles and also attending an all-girls Catholic school. Following the lives of Orla, Clare, Michelle and Erin, the show’s creator Lisa McGee has often drawn on her own experiences of growing up in Derry to give the show its no-nonsense humour.

It’s safe to say that the new season has long been awaited, especially since the last time we saw the series on our screens was March 2019. With production originally supposed to have started in June 2020, the pandemic saw plans come to a halt. Though, it seems like the wheels are finally back in motion.

Is this really the last series of Derry Girls? Unfortunately, yes. While the nostalgic comedy has gained international popularity after its Netflix release and two Bafta nominations for best scripted comedy, creator Lisa McGee confirmed that this season will be the third and final one. She released a statement on the decision stating that “it was always the plan to say goodbye after three series.” She went on to to say: “Who knows if Erin, Clare, Orla, Michelle and James will return in some other guise someday, but for now this is it for us and we’re excited to start filming this series with our incredible cast and crew to hopefully take our loyal fans on one last adventure.”

When is the new series being released? Derry Girls season 3 is expected to hit screens in 2022. Since filming has just started, an exact release date is yet to be announced.

What’s going to happen in Derry Girls season three? Like any long-awaited series, the writers and cast have kept relatively silent about the upcoming plotlines. Season two ended with all the emotions being cranked up a notch and this new series will surely follow suit. Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan, who plays Erin and Orla’s no-nonsense friend Clare, took to Twitter in February to discuss the new series. She wrote: “… the storylines in this series are the best we’ve ever done so I can’t tell you how worth it the wait will have been.”

How else will we get our Derry Girls fix in the future? While this upcoming series may be the last, Derry Girls fans don’t need to wait long for their next comedic instalment of the franchise. Lisa McGee is publishing a book this November, which will be written from the viewpoint of Erin Quinn. Titled Erin’s Diary, the book is a hilarious ‘in world’ publication that brings the laugh-out-loud humour of the series onto the page. It will feature Erin’s reflections on everything that has happened so far, a deeper dive into the events we have seen unfold on the screen and bring brand new stories and never-before-revealed details about characters. Here’s the trailer with Erin herself explaining a little more about the book…

