Derry Girls will come to an end tonight with a special episode on Channel 4 – here’s what to expect.
After three brilliant seasons, Derry Girls will finally come to an end tonight with a 45-minute special episode on Channel 4. Titled The Agreement, the special episode is set one year after season three in the lead-up to the Good Friday Agreement referendum.
It’s also the week of Orla and Erin’s 18th birthday party – and while the girls are on a strict budget at the insistence of their mothers, they’re still determined to make the best of it.
The only problem? The gang is not immune to the pressure of such a historical moment, and the consequences of the vote inevitably make their way into the group’s conversations.
When things get heated between two members, the gang becomes divided – leaving the ambitious plans for Orla and Erin’s party in shambles.
While we’re not going to give away any more details for now, we can share an exclusive (and very exciting) image from the episode to whet your appetite.
Of course, tonight’s episode will offer much more than some potential romantic moments between Erin and James – particularly when it comes to the historic backdrop the show is set against.
Speaking about the special episode when it was first announced, McGee spoke about the significance of covering such a monumental part of Northern Irish history.
“The special deals with the historic and momentous Good Friday Agreement vote, which coincides with the gang’s coming of age; they enter adulthood just as Northern Ireland embarks on a new future,” she explained.
“I’m so proud of this show and of our incredible cast and crew and everything we’ve achieved over the past five years. What a journey it’s been.
“I’m so grateful Channel 4 gave me the space to end the stories of these characters that mean so much to me with this special.”
Derry Girls: The Agreement will air on Channel 4 tonight at 9pm, and will be available to stream on All4 afterwards.
