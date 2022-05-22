After an incredible final season, Channel 4’s hit comedy Derry Girls came to an end this week with a brilliant special episode. While we were sad to see the series come to an end, the 45-minute special delivered everything we could have wanted (and more) – and if the reactions to the episode are anything to go by, the show’s large fanbase felt the same. However, just because the show ended on such an incredible episode, doesn’t mean questions about a potential spin-off series have been any less prevalent online.

For a while now, the show’s creator Lisa McGee has teased fans with suggestions of a Derry Girls film or character-focused spin-off series. And at a Q&A held last week to mark the end of season three, McGee admitted that, while she’s not had time to put any of her plans into action just yet, she definitely wants to write more TV set in the Derry Girls world.

You may also like “We’ll mourn along with the audience”: the cast of Derry Girls on the end of an era

“We haven’t actually talked about it,” she told the audience. We were just so knackered, but Mike [Lennox, director] and I just started sort of sending each other – to amuse ourselves – ideas of what things they want to do, but I think, because of what happened in Covid, all our things got put on hold for the whole team.” Going on to suggest that “the mums” and some of the show’s older characters “like Colm and Gerry” might make good material for a spin-off, she continued: “I’m definitely going to continue writing about [Northern Ireland]. I know I want to write about Northern Ireland and write funny stuff about it. So, I’ll definitely be writing about home again.” Previously, McGee also spoke about the potential for a series focused on none other than Jenny Joyce and her sidekick Aisling.

Could a Ma-focused spin-off series be in the works?

“Jenny thinks she’s in a different show. Jenny’s in an American high school. She’s like Beverly Hills, not Derry Girls, and I just love her energy,” she explained. “It’s so kind of… I mean, it’s very annoying, but I love how she’s a character that changes the direction of the story, and they’re rare. “She pushes against the tide, most people on Derry Girls are on the same side if you know what I mean? But Jenny’s the opposite of that so she can change the direction of the show, and that’s why I’m writing her so much. So, I thought she might be a fun sort of villainous one to follow.” If one thing’s for sure, the possibility of a Derry Girls film centred around the lives of Erin, Michelle, Clare, Orla and James seems to be off the cards for now. While McGee previously spoke about an “idea” she had for a one-off feature, she’s since dispelled rumours that there’s anything in the pipeline – and the show’s cast has denied anything, too.

You may also like Derry Girls season 3 episode 6: Twitter users are not OK after last night’s emotional episode

In fact, in an interview with Stylist ahead of the start of season three, Nicola Coughlan revealed that she wouldn’t be up for revisiting her character. “I think I’ve played Clare for the last time, because I just feel like this show is so about that time in their lives, and I feel like Clare is going to head off to university and find a whole group of intellectual friends, so I think she’d be like, ‘I don’t know those guys anymore’. “I feel like we’ve written the last chapter of the book and closed it and now it’s on the shelf for people to like, take down and look at whenever they want. It’s like the perfect package.” All three seasons of Derry Girls are now available to stream on All4

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy