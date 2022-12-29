Whether you were hooked on Only Murders In The Building or Pam & Tommy, you’ll know that Disney+ gifted us many great TV series in 2022. So many, in fact, that you may be wondering how the streaming service will meet the bar it’s raised for itself in 2023. Thankfully, it seems Disney+ isn’t slowing down the pace at all when it comes to churning out great telly. In fact, it’s got some seriously excellent new shows lined up for the new year ahead (and then some). Here’s a little taste of what’s to come in 2023 – and, as ever, we will be sure to update you as and when new titles are announced.

Welcome To Chippendales

A sprawling true-crime saga unlike any other, Welcome To Chippendales tells the outrageous story of Somen ‘Steve’ Banerjee (Kumail Nanjiani), an Indian immigrant who became the unlikely founder of the world’s greatest male-stripping empire… and who let nothing (absolutely nothing) stand in his way in the process. Which means, yes, this wild series is bookended by two real-life murders. Of course it is. Welcome To Chippendales will be available to stream on Disney+ from 11 January 2023 Chasing Waves Surfing is about to make its big debut at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, so it makes sense that Chasing Waves is shining a spotlight on the mesmerising sport. Prepare to meet the unique characters – and visit endless surf along over 18,000 miles of Japan’s coastline – that are defining the country’s reach in global surf culture. Chasing Waves will be available to stream on Disney+ from 11 January 2023 Criminal Minds: Evolution

If you like your police crime procedurals as dark and gritty and violent as they come, then you’ll likely be a fan of Criminal Minds: Evolution, which follows members of the Behavioral Analysis Unit as they are faced with a network of serial killers built during the Covid-19 pandemic. Criminal Minds: Evolution will be available to stream on Disney+ from 13 January 2023 Little Demon Fair warning: this animated series is absolutely for adults only. Set some 13 years after Laura (voiced by Aubrey Plaza) was impregnated by Satan (Danny DeVito), Little Demon follows the reluctant mother and her Antichrist daughter (Lucy DeVito) as they attempt to live an ordinary life in Delaware. Too bad Satan is constantly causing havoc in his bid to gain custody over his daughter’s soul, eh? Little Demon will be available to stream on Disney+ from 18 January 2023 Extraordinary

A decade ago, everyone over the age of 18 gained a unique superpower of their very own. Everyone, that is, except for Jen, a painfully self-aware 25-year-old who would, quite honestly, take any bloody power at this point. And so, despite being armed with nothing but hope in a big, confusing world, our not-yet-superhero begins her journey to find her maybe-superpower. Extraordinary will be available to stream on Disney+ from 25 January 2023 Tiny Beautiful Things Based on Cheryl Strayed’s New York Times bestseller, Tiny Beautiful Things is about a woman (Kathryn Hahn) who reluctantly becomes Dear Sugar – an anonymous and revered agony aunt – when her own life is falling apart. A gorgeous tale about the power of our personal stories, and a timely reminder that nobody is beyond rescue. Tiny Beautiful Things will be available to stream on Disney+ in 2023 Fleishman Is In Trouble

Toby Fleishman (Jesse Eisenberg) is newly divorced, and he’s more than ready to dive into the brave new world of app-based dating – especially as it turns out he’s wildly good at it. Too bad, then, that his ex-wife Rachel (Claire Danes) disappears during his first summer of sexual freedom, leaving him to look after 11-year-old Hannah and 9-year-old Solly solo. With no hint of where she is or whether Rachel plans to return, it quickly becomes apparent that Toby will never be able to figure out what happened to her until he can finally face what happened to their marriage in the first place. Fleishman Is In Trouble will be available to stream on Disney+ from 22 February 2023 The Ballad Of Renegade Nell Derry Girls star Louisa Harland takes the lead in this all-action adventure series. As the eponymous highwaywoman Nell Jackson, she finds herself framed for murder and is forced to live on plunder and expedients with her two sisters. Fate, though, has not led her astray by chance. Indeed, it turns out that Nell is destined to cross paths with Queen Anne and play a role in the power struggles that are being played out over European battlefields in the 18th century.

The Ballad Of Renegade Nell will be available to stream on Disney+ in 2023 American Born Chinese

Based on the graphic novel of the same name by Gene Luen Yang, this genre-hopping action comedy series tells the story of Jin Wang, an average teenager juggling his high school social life with his home life. When he meets a new student on the first day of the school year, everything gets turned upside down as Jin becomes unwittingly entangled in a battle of Chinese mythological gods. American Born Chinese will be available to stream on Disney+ in 2023 The Full Monty This limited series follows the characters of the 1997 film (all portrayed by the original cast) as they navigate the post-industrial city of Sheffield and society’s crumbling healthcare, education and employment sectors. In doing so, they will explore how communal effort can still triumph over adversity – and give us another much-needed mood boost, too. The Full Monty will be available to stream on Disney+ in 2023

