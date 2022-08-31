It was only a month ago we got the news that the new courtroom reconstruction drama we’d all been hoping for was on its way. Channel 4’s Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama promises to be the insight into the case many of us had been banking on, but now we have news of another TV series about the very same case. That’s right – another bite of the Wagatha Christie cherry, if you like. Disney+ is bringing us a three-part documentary series that won’t only explore the talked-about defamation trial brought by Rebekah Vardy, but will also feature exclusive access and interviews with Coleen Rooney herself.

Of course, with a trial as momentous – and social media-spanning – as Wagatha Christie, the story was ripe for TV series, podcasts and further investigations. And it seems like this might just be the start. In July, a High Court judge ruled that Coleen Rooney’s now infamous Instagram post outing Rebekah Vardy for leaking stories to The Sun newspaper was “substantially true”. Rebekah Vardy had attempted to sue Rooney for defamation, but Mrs Justice Steyn concluded Vardy likely worked with her agent to leak stories from Rooney’s private Instagram account, providing tips to tabloid journalists and aiding them with their inquiries.

Coleen Rooney will feature in the new Disney+ docuseries Wagatha Christie.

This new docuseries, which has the working title Wagatha Christie, promises to explore the jaw-dropping story that gripped the nation. As per the synopsis, the series will be told through “exclusive access to the woman at the heart of it all, Coleen Rooney, alongside interviews with family, friends and key players involved in the resulting trial”. The synopsis continues: “Uncovering one of the biggest tabloid news stories in Britain for the last decade, it reveals how Coleen turned amateur online sleuth to find an explanation for why private stories concerning herself and her family continued to appear in the media. “The three-part series will take viewers from the circumstances that led to her infamous Instagram post that ‘broke the internet’ all the way to Coleen being a successful defendant in one of the UK’s highest-profile High Court defamation cases brought against her by Rebekah Vardy.”

Rebekah Vardy lost her defamation case against Coleen Rooney

It was certainly a headline-grabbing story for our times but the documentary will also reveal how “fiercely determined and resilient Coleen had to be in order to protect her family from the challenges presented by the traditional and social media landscapes”. Of course, the case itself will be explored in-depth but the documentary will also explore Coleen’s relationship with the media and her public image over the last two decades. Many of us may know her as a celebrity and wife of England footballer Wayne Rooney but the series will also tell Coleen’s story of a working-class teenager turned mother-of-four and businesswoman. We don’t yet have a confirmed release date for the new Disney+ series but it has been announced along with four other unscripted UK original titles for the platform.

The new Disney+ docuseries has exclusive access to Coleen Rooney.

Speaking about the slate of new content, Sean Doyle, director of unscripted content for Disney+ EMEA said: “Our aim was to find brilliant once-in-a-lifetime stories that showcase a wide range of subjects and these latest projects truly deliver on that promise. “We’re working with our elite creative partners on this slate, reflecting the UK’s status as an unscripted powerhouse and establishing Disney+ as a destination for unscripted titles.” We’ll be counting down the days until we can immerse ourselves in the intricacies of the Wagatha Christie case once more. Watch this space for updates.

