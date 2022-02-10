Watching documentaries centred around Black people is a source of pride for me.

With a rich and far-ranging history, there is so much to explore about the Black diaspora – from the good and bad – and it is exciting to see our history play out on screen for us all to grow and learn from.

But with many of those documentaries, comes a particular focus on race, crime and music – something which has become the centre of criticism in a new report.

The report, Black in Fact – Beyond the White Gaze, which was conducted by documentary producer Cherish Oteka and commissioned by the Sir Lenny Henry Centre for Media Diversity, reviewed 275 documentary programmes between April and May last year and found race and racism were still the top subject matters when a programme featured a Black person.