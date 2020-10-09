Christmas wouldn’t be Christmas without a plethora of brilliant TV shows to get stuck into. And this year is no different, despite Covid-19’s best efforts, as we have a fantastic festive TV schedule to look forward to. Top of our list? Doctor Who, obviously!

BBC One has unveiled the first look at this year’s festive special edition of the sci-fi show, which will see Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor come up against the Daleks. Again. And, aptly titled Revolution Of The Daleks, the episode will pick up pretty much exactly where the 12th series left off: The Doctor seems doomed to end her days in a high-security alien prison, while her human companions Yaz (Mandip Gill), Ryan (Tosin Cole) and Graham (Bradley Walsh) go about their normal lives on Earth without her. But then the trio accidentally stumble across a disturbing plan. A disturbing plan involving (you guessed it) a Dalek. And, with no way of knowing where The Doctor is, it seems as if they may be forced to take on the murderous metal alien without her. Presuming, of course, she doesn’t bust outta prison and turn up in her Tardis to save the day again…

It seems safe to assume that there may be tragedy involved, as showrunner Chris Chibnall previously teased: “There will be Daleks. There will be exterminations. Thrills, laughter, tears. You know. The usual. “See you at the end of the year.” Gulp.

Of course, this will be the first festive special of Doctor Who since 2017 and Whittaker’s first-ever Christmas outing as the Time Lord, so it’s safe to assume that the BBC are going to pull out all the stops to make this episode one of the best yet. As such, it’s safe to assume that it’s going to get an extermi-great spot in the TV schedule. We don’t have any official dates or times yet, but we’re thinking early evening on Christmas Day. You know, just before the Call The Midwife Christmas special. With that in mind, then, there’s only one question left to ask: will you be watching Doctor Who: Revolution Of The Daleks this Christmas?

