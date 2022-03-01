Cast your mind back to late last year and you’ll probably be swept up with thoughts of Christmas, winter, Omicron and not much else. While it seemed like the world was in isolation, it certainly gave a lot of time for the simpler things in life. Particularly, TV. With all the excellent television of 2021 to get through, it’s inevitable that some series may have flown under your radar. One that may fall under that category but has since received the accolades and awards it deserves, is Disney+’s Dopesick.

The eight-episode series isn’t the most light-hearted show, but it is what I immediately respond with when anyone asks: “What’s your favourite recent show?” In fact, it’s so raw and emotional it may very well lead you to tears, but that’s just a snippet of its impact. Trust me, you’ll be talking and thinking about this series long after you’ve completed it.

Kaitlyn Dever and Michael Keaton star as Betsy Mallum and Dr. Samuel Finnix in Disney+'s Dopesick.

Dopesick interweaves timelines, characters and places that all have one major thing in common: opioid addiction. Ever since I first watched Netflix’s The Pharmacist, there’s something about the drug crisis that has sparked many a curious internet wormhole of mine. So, when I heard Dopesick was coming out last November, I knew I had to lap it up immediately.

Michael Keaton accepts his award for Dopesick during the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The drama is led by Michael Keaton and it’s a role that’s seen the acclaimed actor recently pick up a Screen Actors Guild (SAG) award for outstanding performance in a television movie or limited series. And it truly is a standout performance. In the series, Keaton plays the role of Dr Samuel Finnix, a small-town doctor who really does just want the best for his community. The tiny Appalachian mining town where he lives is hard-working, tight-knit and there’s no problem that Finnix can’t handle. But with any kind of labourer, the risks of injury are high, and for big pharmaceutical companies, towns like this are a goldmine for strong drug prescriptions and pharmaceutical sales.

When plucky young Purdue Pharma rep Billy Cutler (played by Midsommar’s Will Poulter) travels to the town, he quickly wins Finnix over to the idea of OxyContin. It’s a drug Finnix has never wanted to prescribe on account of its addictive nature. But rest assured, Billy says, it’s been proven to be non-addictive and more effective than any other painkiller on the market. It’s backed by research and, well, there’s no arguing with research, right? Before you even have time to grit your teeth in tense anticipation of what’s to come, flash-forwards in the series reveal a trial, a detailed legal case and investigations aplenty underway around Purdue. It’s a format that takes some time to get used to, but once you realise that Finnix and his town are not the only focus of the series, you become well and truly transfixed by how far-reaching this addictive drug really is. It’s one of those series where you see many people’s perspectives, aren’t entirely sure how they all slot into one another, but then come to realise that these people are merely victims of the all-encompassing nature of OxyContin.

Will Poulter stars as young Purdue Pharma rep Billy Cutler in Disney+'s Dopesick.

As well as chronicling the struggle of addiction in the most heartbreaking of ways – failed relationships, drug dealers working in Narcotics Anonymous meetings, death and Finnix becoming an addict himself – it’s also an incredible look at how longwinded pursuing big pharmaceutical companies can be. We see it from within the Sackler family – the real-life family behind Purdue – but we also see it, interestingly, from the men who dedicated their careers to making the company pay for their dangerous and factually false marketing. Peter Sarsgaard (Orphan) and John Hoogenakker (Animals) play the two real-life figures at the centre of it – assistant US attorneys Rick Mountcastle and Randy Ramseyer respectively. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) deputy director Bridget Meyer is played by Rosario Dawson (Daredevil), who constantly comes under scrutiny over her emotions. It’s a classic look at misogyny in the workplace but also underlines how all-consuming – and genuinely emotional – working such a case can be.

Rosario Dawson stars as DEA deputy director Bridget Meyer in Disney+'s Dopesick.

What this series does to great effect, though, is the way that it manages to condense such a major issue into something each viewer can, in a weird way, relate to. There’s the desire to be better, as demonstrated by Betsy (Booksmart’s Kaitlyn Dever), who wants to move away from her small town and her religious parents to live authentically with her girlfriend. There’s even the desire to be properly understood by your family, as demonstrated by series bad guy and morally corrupt Richard Sackler (Call Me By Your Name’s Michael Stuhlbarg). There’s also the desire to help those in need – something you wish you could reach into the series and do – but also, Dopesick shows us how destructive and completely careless these corporate companies can be.

Peter Sarsgaard and John Hoogenakker play the two real-life figures at the centre of Dopesick – assistant US attorneys Rick Mountcastle and Randy Ramseyer.

Opioid addiction is a huge issue; within this series, it’s filtered down into personable stories, shrinking the crisis into more manageable and deeply moving accounts of how drug addiction can wreak havoc on people’s lives. You’ll likely get through some (read: many) tissues watching the series, but more importantly, you’ll have your eyes opened to the very real-life facts at this series’ centre. While the characters and accounts are fictionalised, there’s no denying the very real-world problems and legal battles that Dopesick so brilliantly brings to the fore. Simply put, it’s a series that I implore everyone to watch because it’s educating, enlightening, but most of all, it’s truly an excellent watch. You can stream all episodes of Dopesick on Disney+ now.

