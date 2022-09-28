When it comes to comedies, we love nothing more than a side-splittingly hilarious series that just feels effortless. That’s part of the reason why we’ve recently been loving Daisy May Cooper’s Am I Being Unreasonable? and why Code 404 delivers on the kind of crime-drama-and-comedy hybrid we didn’t know we needed. It’s also a major part of the reason why Dreaming Whilst Black bowled us over when we first watched its pilot episode last April. The hit web series was commissioned by BBC Three for a one-off pilot that was released to critical acclaim and multiple awards. When we first watched it, we were somewhat obsessed with the 25 minute-long episode and how it managed to weave in brilliant humour, relatable microaggressions and a representative romcom meet-cute in a way that TV has been crying out for.

Essentially, we always had a feeling that it would be signed up for a full series order, but now, it’s officially been announced that we can expect a brand new six-part season. And it’ll be produced and distributed internationally by A24, the same production company behind hit shows like Euphoria and films like Everything Everywhere All At Once, Aftersun and Men, to name a few. With that, here’s everything you need to know about the new series of Dreaming Whilst Black.

What is the plot of Dreaming Whilst Black? If you’ve watched the first BBC Three episode, you’ll know that you can expect a lot of laughs, facepalm moments aplenty but also, a relatable exploration of what it is to be young, Black and aspirational in London today. As per the synopsis: “Loosely inspired by real life events, Dreaming Whilst Black follows aspiring filmmaker Kwabena (Adjani Salmon) in and out of reality as he tries to make it in ‘Babylon’. The problem is he’s broke, Black and born into a Jamaican family who wishes he was an accountant.” The pilot episode was adapted from the hugely popular web series co-written by Adjani Salmon and Ali Hughes as well as award wins and nominations for the creator, star and co-writer Salmon, which includes winning the 2022 Bafta craft award for ‘emerging talent: fiction’, the Royal Television Society’s 2022 breakthrough award, screen international star of tomorrow and the Soho House 59% gen now award.

The pilot episode of Dreaming Whilst Black is available to watch on BBC iPlayer now.

Who will star in Dreaming Whilst Black? As of now, casting details are understandably light on the ground. But we do know that Adjani Salmon will be returning as Kwabena in the new series. We’ll be sure to keep you updated once we know more.

What has been said about Dreaming Whilst Black? Co-creator, writer and star of Dreaming Whilst Black Adjani Salmon says: “When we made the web series we wanted to be ‘di bes ting pon di intanet’. With all the support we now have, we want to make ‘di bes ting pon BBC TV’, pun intended.” Tanya Qureshi, head of comedy, at the BBC says: “We are sure it won’t come as a surprise that BBC Comedy wanted to take this wonderful project to series. Its success and recognition speaks for itself. “It is a testament to the work that Big Deal Films and co-writers Adjani and Ali have done, that it has attracted such a strong partner in A24. We can’t wait to bring the series to UK audiences later next year.” Co-executive producer Dhanny Joshi of Big Deal Films also commented: “We are thrilled for the opportunity to continue telling Kwabena’s story in creative collaboration with A24, BBC Comedy and the rest of our incredible cast, writers and crew. “The response we’ve received from audiences who continue to discover the Dreaming Whilst Black pilot is one of the most deeply rewarding experiences we’ve shared. To hear viewers express how the show made them ‘feel seen’ has been inspirational, and we’re so grateful to the team at BBC Comedy and A24 for making the series a reality.”

Elsewhere, the series garnered all the positive praise when the pilot episode was released. Joy? We’re totally here for it.

Brilliant writing, execution and stellar acting talent are to be expected in this hit of a series.

And when shows that centre Black joy and representation are so few and far between, we need to lap them up when we can.

And now, we get to enjoy an entire series? Lucky us.

When and where will Dreaming Whilst Black be available to watch? Well, the pilot episode of Dreaming Whilst Black is available to watch (and rewatch again and again, as we’ve done) on BBC iPlayer. The full six-part series will be broadcast on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer in 2023 so we’ll be sure to update you once we know more.

