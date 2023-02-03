Is anyone else excited for Dreamland, aka Lily Allen’s dark new family comedy, to hit our TV screens?
Lily Allen isn’t just a singer, activist and thoroughly modern icon anymore; she’s a brilliant actor, too.
And now, hot on the heels of her West End performance of 2:22: A Ghost Story, she’s gearing up for her debut TV role in Dreamland.
Here’s what you need to know, then, about the dark family comedy.
What’s Dreamland all about?
Set in the sun-drenched British seaside town of Margate, Dreamland sees pregnant Trish attempt to ‘manifest’ a baby girl into being by joining forces with her two sisters (Clare and Leila), their mum and their nan at a ‘mani-festival’. As you do.
When their other sister, Mel, makes an unexpected reappearance back into their lives, however, it’s not long before her return threatens to destabilise the entire family.
To quote the official synopsis: “A knock on their door and their ‘Dreamland’ is no more…”
Watch the trailer for Dreamland below:
Drama aside, that’s definitely got us in the mood for a summer holiday by the seaside.
Who stars in Dreamland?
Allen and Doctor Who legend Freema Agyeman (hey there, Martha Jones!) lead the all-star series as Mel and Trish respectively.
Kiell Smith-Bynoe, Gabby Best, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Sheila Reid and Samantha Bond round off the talented cast.
What are people saying about Dreamland?
Produced by Sharon Horgan and Clelia Mountford’s production company, Merman, we’ve been promised nothing but “secrets, lies, loves and aspirations” in this “comedic exploration of multi-generational female relationships and their (somewhat dysfunctional) family dynamics”.
We’re already obsessed, to be honest.
When and where can we watch Dreamland?
Dreamland will air on Sky Comedy and streaming service NOW in 2023.
Will you be watching?
Image: Sky
Topics
Kayleigh Dray
Kayleigh Dray is Stylist’s digital editor-at-large. Her specialist topics include comic books, films, TV and feminism. On a weekend, you can usually find her drinking copious amounts of tea and playing boardgames with her friends.
Recommended by Kayleigh Dray
Film
Why Claire Foy’s intense new drama needs to be on your must-watchlist
TV
Riches is ITV’s major new drama, and we have your *exclusive* first look…
TV
The Power has an explosive new trailer, and it’s the TV thriller of our dreams
TV
This starry new TV series is an uplifting story about... a deadly plane crash?