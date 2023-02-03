Lily Allen isn’t just a singer, activist and thoroughly modern icon anymore; she’s a brilliant actor, too.

And now, hot on the heels of her West End performance of 2:22: A Ghost Story, she’s gearing up for her debut TV role in Dreamland.

Here’s what you need to know, then, about the dark family comedy.

What’s Dreamland all about?

Set in the sun-drenched British seaside town of Margate, Dreamland sees pregnant Trish attempt to ‘manifest’ a baby girl into being by joining forces with her two sisters (Clare and Leila), their mum and their nan at a ‘mani-festival’. As you do.

When their other sister, Mel, makes an unexpected reappearance back into their lives, however, it’s not long before her return threatens to destabilise the entire family.