The glowing red Netflix symbol is synonymous with a lot of things: documentaries, true crime, original movies and, of course, a damn good psychological thriller. There’s something about a limited series on Netflix that gets our TV tastebuds tingling, but when it’s a thriller as well? It goes straight to the top of our watchlist.

One new series that has risen to Netflix’s top 10 is Echoes, the mystery series all about twin sisters who share a dangerous secret. It stars Michelle Monaghan of True Detective and Messiah fame, so you already know that the series is being led by a formidable name. Matt Bomer – who we’re counting down the days to seeing in Fellow Travelers – also stars in the series. But people are talking mostly about how twisted the plot line is – and it does come from the creators of 13 Reasons Why, so it’s to be expected. We have everything we could want from a gritty TV series in Echoes: an unexplainable disappearance, marriage swapping and family secrets – all major reasons why viewers (including us) have loved it. Yes, you may need a notebook to jot down revelations and clues, but that’s all part of the fun of a mystery thriller anyway, right? With that, here’s everything you need to know about Echoes.

What is the plot of Echoes?

The official synopsis for Echoes barely scratches the surface of the drama that unfolds in this seven-episode series. You’ll have to watch it for yourself to understand exactly what we mean, but the mystery thriller follows two identical twins, Leni and Gina, who share a major secret. What is it, you may ask? Well, since they were children, Leni and Gina have secretly swapped lives, which has led to them both leading a very interesting double life as adults. They not only share two homes, but they also share two husbands and a child. Everything seems almost too good to be true but that’s all until everything in their perfectly choreographed world is thrown into disarray when one of the sisters goes missing.

Who stars in Echoes?

Monaghan stars as both Gina and Leni in the series, while Bomer stars as Leni’s husband, Jack, who works on a ranch and is besotted with his high school sweetheart wife. But what he doesn’t know is that he’s actually been in a long-term relationship with both sisters. Elsewhere, Daniel Sunjata (Grey’s Anatomy) stars as Gina’s husband, Charlie, while Jonathan Tucker (Charlie’s Angels) stars as Dylan James, another romantic figure from the twins’ past. Other cast members include Ali Stroker (Only Murders In The Building) as Claudia McCleary, Karen Robinson (Schitt’s Creek) as Sheriff Louise Floss, Rosanny Zayas (Modern Persuasion) as Deputy Paula Martinez, Michael O’Neill (Dallas Buyers Club) as Victor McCleary, Celia Weston (Modern Family) as Georgia Tyler and Gable Swanlund (The Shrink Next Door) as Mathilda “Mattie” Beck.

Is there a trailer for Echoes?

Yes, and if you’re not already intrigued by the premise, the weird and wonderful trailer will certainly peak your interest. In it, we get a glimpse of the twins’ lives, how they live separately and how they have seemingly joined them together also. Even at the start of the eerie trailer, we quickly get a sense of the pair’s close bond, but something about it isn’t entirely right. Leni goes missing, and soon, we learn that she may have been taken. As we see scenes of burning houses, handwritten threats and what could possibly be Leni’s murder scene, it’s clear to see that Echoes is the kind of series that will leave you thinking about it long after watching. Watch the trailer for yourself here:

What has been said about Echoes?

People are loving the new series – it wouldn’t be at the top of the Netflix charts currently if they weren’t – but many viewers are also commenting on the fact that it really is a thriller full of twists and turns.

When and where is Echoes available to watch?

Echoes is available to stream on Netflix now.

