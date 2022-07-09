Former gold medal winning Paralympian Ellie Simmonds, OBE, has more than one string to her bow.

Not only did she become a national hero securing two golds for Britain at the 2008 Summer Paralympics in Beijing – she did it at the age of 13.

Since retiring as a professional sportsperson, Simmonds has moved into TV work commentating and fronting the brilliant documentary Ellie Simmonds: A World Without Dwarfism?). Now details of her her next big project for ITV have been announced and once again, Simmonds taking on an important topic.