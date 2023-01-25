Emily Atack: “I’m being sexually harassed every single day of my life, at home, with my phone in my hands”
Actor and comedian Emily Atack confronts the perpetrators of her cyber abuse and reveals the true mental health impact of sexual harassment in BBC’s Asking For It.
We change what we wear. Alter our routes home. Make a habit of texting the group chat when we’ve made it back safely. For decades, and particularly in the wake of the murders of Zara Aleena and Sarah Everard, women have found themselves changing their behaviour in an attempt to escape harassment. We do it without a thought, even though we shouldn’t have to. But it isn’t just on the streets that our safety is compromised.
According to domestic abuse charity Refuge, one in three UK women have experienced online abuse or harassment. Currently, the Online Safety Bill, which includes protections against cyberflashing and deepfakes, is on its way through parliament in a bid to change the murky laws around the way perpetrators can be prosecuted for digital crimes.
But it’s not just the laws around online abuse and harassment that need to shift, it’s societal attitudes too.
In her new BBC documentary Asking For It?, actor and comedian Emily Atack reveals her own experience of online sexual harassment, which ranges from explicit images to rape threats, all while wrestling with the harmful internal narrative that it’s somehow her fault.
Having played ‘promiscuous’ characters such as Charlotte Hinchcliffe in The Inbetweeners and posed for magazines like FHM, Atack says that her appearance and sex-positive attitude have often led to the unwanted advances.
“From a very young age, I’ve always had men projecting their uncontrolled sexual aggressions towards me,” she tells Stylist. “At about 10 years old, I realised that men treated me in a different way. So in order to feel comfortable with that inevitable situation, I adapted to it. I wore make-up and low tops and short skirts, and it’s only through therapy that I’ve learned that it was a coping mechanism. I blamed myself but what was really happening is that I knew that behaviour was coming my way whether I liked it or not, so I did everything I could to befriend what was really a terrifying situation.”
However, as her public profile increased, so did the level of abuse. “I noticed, particularly in lockdown, that there was a huge rise in the amount of dick pics I was being sent,” she says. “My whole life I’ve kind of struggled with male behaviour towards me, but this was something even more intense. When I’m being sent videos and sexually violent language, I’m being sexually harassed every single day of my life, at home, with my phone in my hands.”
Tired of having to deal with the abuse alone, Atack started sharing the messages she received with her Instagram followers, but found the response was mixed. Some people were disgusted and outraged, but others said that they too experienced the same thing. Cyberflashing was so common among women her age and younger, the behaviour had almost become normalised.
Most were sympathetic to her experience, but Atack says that there were others who suggested that she’d invited the negative sexual attention by posting bikini pictures and posing for magazines.
“For so long I’ve blamed myself for this kind of behaviour, which is why the documentary is called Asking For it,” she says. “I’ve always been known as a woman who is very sexually liberated and stands on stage and talks about sex positively, and that leads me to being told that I’m ‘asking for it’. Men are always quick to tell me that I ‘look like the type of girl’ flaunting her body in the hope to receive attention, but I can honestly say that’s not what it is. No matter how sexy or confident you appear, it doesn’t give anyone the right to cross that boundary and sexually harass you.”
After sharing the extent of abuse in the film, Atack confronts two repeat offenders who regularly flood her DMs with explicit messages. The experience – though somewhat cathartic – was also extremely traumatic.
“One thing I will say about the documentary is that it was the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life,” says Atack. “I completely underestimated the repercussions of revisiting trauma.”
Indeed, seeing Atack’s hand shake as she hovers over the send button, about to make direct contact with two men who have harassed her for years, is hard for anyone to watch. Their hundreds of messages describe in graphic detail the sexual acts they wish to perform with her, and threaten to visit her house if she ignores them.
When she does build up the nerve to press send, one immediately blocks her. The other offers an apology, before returning a day later to sharing sexually explicit images once again. The confrontation is something she says she’s glad she did, but it took its toll emotionally.
“When someone sends you a graphic message like that, it brings the same feeling to my stomach as being flashed in the street or grabbed in a club,” she explains.
“If you get a dick pic you haven’t asked to see but then you block and delete them straight away, that image is still there in your mind. It doesn’t go away, the damage has already been done.”
And even though the abuse takes place online, it has a very real world impact on her life. “My physical safety is something I think about every day,” she admits. “I live alone so every bump in the night that happens, I shit myself. I have men sending me horrible messages every day of my life and I feel very vulnerable thinking, well, next they’re going to turn up at my front door.”
Elsewhere in the documentary, Atack hears from girls as young as 12 who detail their own experiences of online sexual harassment, which she says was hard for her to hear.
“I was left feeling completely angered and outraged and sad,” she says. “These girls were telling me that they feel more vulnerable in their school uniforms because there are men online who can’t control the things they say to them. It made me sick to my stomach and so angry. But the positive thing I took from it was that boys in their class and school are actually very open to conversations and consent, so they’re learning from a younger age what’s appropriate behaviour and what isn’t.”
This willingness to engage in the conversation around women’s safety makes her hopeful for the future, where attitudes change alongside laws, but she also admits that the years of abuse have led to “very complex mental health issues” that she’ll have to work on for the rest of her life. She has, however, learned some valuable lessons along the way.
“I have decided that I’m done with trying to change myself. I’ve tried at so many points in my life and I don’t want to any more. I want to carry on celebrating my body, my sex life and feeling like a powerful woman. That’s who I am and who I want to be, not for any male validation but for my own.”
Emily Atack: Asking For It? airs on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer on 31 January at 9pm.
If you have experienced sexual harassment, visit Victim Support for help and advice.
Images: BBC/Little Gem Productions