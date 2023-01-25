Having played ‘promiscuous’ characters such as Charlotte Hinchcliffe in The Inbetweeners and posed for magazines like FHM, Atack says that her appearance and sex-positive attitude have often led to the unwanted advances.

“From a very young age, I’ve always had men projecting their uncontrolled sexual aggressions towards me,” she tells Stylist. “At about 10 years old, I realised that men treated me in a different way. So in order to feel comfortable with that inevitable situation, I adapted to it. I wore make-up and low tops and short skirts, and it’s only through therapy that I’ve learned that it was a coping mechanism. I blamed myself but what was really happening is that I knew that behaviour was coming my way whether I liked it or not, so I did everything I could to befriend what was really a terrifying situation.”

However, as her public profile increased, so did the level of abuse. “I noticed, particularly in lockdown, that there was a huge rise in the amount of dick pics I was being sent,” she says. “My whole life I’ve kind of struggled with male behaviour towards me, but this was something even more intense. When I’m being sent videos and sexually violent language, I’m being sexually harassed every single day of my life, at home, with my phone in my hands.”

Tired of having to deal with the abuse alone, Atack started sharing the messages she received with her Instagram followers, but found the response was mixed. Some people were disgusted and outraged, but others said that they too experienced the same thing. Cyberflashing was so common among women her age and younger, the behaviour had almost become normalised.