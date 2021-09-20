After last year’s ceremony took place almost exclusively via live stream due to coronavirus restrictions, this year’s Emmy Awards saw the biggest and brightest stars of TV get together in Los Angeles to celebrate once more.

With so many women of colour on the nominations list, there was hope that this year’s winners would reflect the diversity of talent finally being displayed onscreen.

But despite this, every single one of the acting awards went to white performers – a fact which is especially disappointing in light of the fact that last year’s ceremony saw a record number of Black actors win awards.