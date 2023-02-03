If we’ve learned anything from The Power Of The Dog, it’s this: Benedict Cumberbatch and Netflix are a match made in heaven. So you better believe that we’re over-the-moon to learn that the actor is trading in his cowboy hat for a bomber jacket and loafers, ready to take us back in time to the 1980s for the streaming platform’s emotional new thriller series. Excited? We figured as much. Here’s what you need to know, then, about Eric. What’s Eric about? When his nine-year-old son goes missing on the way to school, Vincent – one of New York’s leading puppeteers and creator of the hugely popular children’s television show, Good Day Sunshine – struggles to cope. Especially as he blames himself for Edgar’s disappearance.

Plagued by guilt, he becomes increasingly volatile. Worse still, though, is his newfound obsession with Edgar’s drawings of a blue monster puppet, Eric – because Vincent basically convinces himself that if he can get Eric on TV then Edgar will come home. But, when the detective on the case links it to Marlon Rochelle, a 14 year old who went missing nearly a year ago, everyone moves to shut down Edgar’s file… and fast.

The synopsis adds: “As Vincent’s progressively destructive behaviour alienates his family, his work colleagues, and the detectives trying to help him, it’s Eric, a delusion of necessity, who becomes his only ally in the pursuit to bring his son home.” Annnnd we’re hooked, just like that. Who stars in Eric? Cumberbatch takes the lead in this one (obviously) as the highly intelligent, charismatic yet narcissistic Vincent. Gaby Hoffmann, meanwhile, stars as Vincent’s beleaguered wife, Cassie – and Ivan Morris Howe stars as their withdrawn 9-year-old son, Edgar. Elsewhere, McKinley Belcher III takes on the role of seasoned detective Michael Ledroit, who unexpectedly finds himself forced to choose between protecting his secret life and finding Edgar. Matteo Cripp (David Denman), Ledroit’s eagle-eyed boss and captain of the station, is fiercely adamant that Ledroit to stop pursuing leads on the case – and then there’s graffiti artist Yuusuf Egbe (Bamar Kane), who unexpectedly finds himself mixed up in this story of a missing boy, too.

Dan Fogler stars as Lennie Wilson, Vincent’s best friend and puppeteering colleague, while Clarke Peters is George Lovett, the friendly neighbour who, it transpires, befriended Edgar and let him play in his apartment whenever his parents argued. Phoebe Nichol, Adepero Odyue, Alexis Molnar, and Roberta Colindrez round off the talented ensemble cast – and you better believe that each and every single one of them is connected to the case somehow. Basically, this is going to be a real mindbender of a series. What are people saying about Eric? Creator, writer, and executive producer Abi Morgan says: “Eric is a dark and crazy journey into the heart of 1980’s New York, and the good bad and ugly world of Vincent, a genius puppeteer on one of America’s leading kids TV shows. The chance to work with Benedict and the creative team at Sister and Netflix, is irresistible.”

Morgan adds: With Lucy Forbes at the directorial helm, I feel fortunate to be working at a time of such great creativity in our industry. Fingers crossed Eric will be a welcome addition.” When can we watch Eric? Netflix has yet to confirm a release date for this six-part thriller, but we suspect it will likely be late 2023/early 2024 at the very soonest. We will bring you more details as and when they become available.

