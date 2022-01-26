Heartache. Drugs. Sex. Nudity. Violence. Scandal. Yep, you guessed it – just some of the words that spring to mind when we think of HBO’s hit series Euphoria. While we’ve all been swept up in the Euphoria craze of glitter, fashion and intriguing plotlines from the past few episodes, let’s take a moment for one of the series’ most recent scenes.

In the third episode of season two, fans were treated to a scene that was both hilarious because of its subject matter (Oklahoma!) but also so normal it almost didn’t seem like it was from an episode of Euphoria. In the scene, the main women of Euphoria culminate in the pastel pink haven of their school bathroom. A rare moment for fans of the drama as, often, we never get to see Rue (Zendaya), Cassie (Sydney Sweeney), Maddie (Alexa Demie), Lexi (Maude Apatow) and Kat (Barbie Ferreira) all in one place at one time together.

With bouffant hair, a gingham dress and heeled boots, Rue – who is usually so chill, she could be lying down – asks Cassie if she’s in Lexi’s play, Oklahoma!. Cassie – already on the brink of a breakdown because Nate keeps ignoring her multiple attempts to alter her appearance for his approval – starts getting flustered. “Are you making fun of me or did you think I was actually auditioning for Oklahoma!?” Cassie asks Rue. Maddie and Kat strut up to the mirror, asking the same thing which, of course, further annoys Cassie. “Rue, are you on drugs?” Cassie asks nonchalantly but when Rue replies “Yes”, the group collectively grows concerned. Maddie stops fixing her strapless top, Cassie snaps out of her dreamlike state and Lexi turns to her best friend. In that moment, while many laugh Rue’s behaviour off, they all seem to remember that (whether subconsciously or in their everyday actions), they’re all on the lookout for Rue, making sure she’s OK.

Sydney Sweeney in HBO's Euphoria.

We all know and love the girls’ bathroom, let’s be honest. Is there anything better than a group of strangers on a night out who are drunk on both the alcohol of the evening and the sheer volume of compliments hurled your way by people you don’t even know the name of? Whether it’s seeing an ex unexpectedly or having a mini crisis of confidence while fixing your outfit in the mirror, chances are that there’s a woman you’ve never met in any public bathroom who will inflate your ego, likely tell you to “dump him” and be the honest, frank reality check you need. While the Euphoria scene was expectantly chaotic – Cassie’s imagined confrontation with Maddie definitely signalled her guilt but also underlined Rue as an unreliable narrator – it did highlight a beautifully normal dynamic that was nice to see played out in a series that is often pinned as anything but. Fans were definitely quick to agree:

The genuine concern and camaraderie of the girls’ bathroom was a joy to watch for many:

Many were quick to point out how important the scene was for Rue’s portrayal also:

Fans just loved how effortless the whole thing was:

And while the third episode was full of some other great writing, we’d be inclined to agree with this sentiment also:

Come on, just look how happy they are – as every girls’ bathroom should be:

Episodes 1-3 of Euphoria season 2 are now available to watch and will also air weekly on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW. Stream Euphoria with a NOW Entertainment Membership.



