Gemstone nails, nostalgic hairstyles, memories of teenage angst and fretting over Rue – that’s right, Euphoria is back on our screens.

The HBO series, which stars Zendaya, is back with a bang and it’s safe to say that the internet is loving the drama so far. After a first episode that felt very much like watching a horror movie, the series has started to map out the directions for each of the characters (or so it seems) and has already had its fair share of nail-biting moments.