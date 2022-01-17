HBO’s Euphoria season 2: the best Twitter reactions from the new series so far
Another week, another episode of HBO’s Euphoria airs and with it comes a slew of glorious internet reactions to laugh over. Here are some of the best ways Twitter reacted to Euphoria’s most recent episode.
Gemstone nails, nostalgic hairstyles, memories of teenage angst and fretting over Rue – that’s right, Euphoria is back on our screens.
The HBO series, which stars Zendaya, is back with a bang and it’s safe to say that the internet is loving the drama so far. After a first episode that felt very much like watching a horror movie, the series has started to map out the directions for each of the characters (or so it seems) and has already had its fair share of nail-biting moments.
Whether you’re confused by Cassie, disgusted by Nate or can’t help but swoon at Fez and Lexi’s blossoming romance, there’s bound to be a suitable Twitter reaction for it.
With that, here are some of the best reactions to Euphoria season two so far.
After a week of not knowing whether we’d be seeing Nate dead or alive, we were surprised to find him very much alive and well in his hospital bed.
But the montage that the second episode opens with left us both shocked at Nate’s fantasy of Cassie’s pregnancy, and curious over Nate’s grandfather’s influence on Cal. In a word: confused.
Cassie and Nate’s blossoming romance has left us feeling one way and one way only:
Even among all the drama, Zendaya’s constant looks into the camera echo The Office and we’re very much here for this comedic relief.
While Rue has got a mass of her own problems on her plate, we can’t help but think if she’ll mention what she saw (Cassie running into Nate’s car) to anybody:
We also need to talk about how Lexi is becoming the most relatable and underrated character of season two:
Fez was already one of our fan favourites but his caring side is being given more of a chance to shine this season, especially after housing Faye:
Realistically, this episode was about one thing and one thing only: Lexi and Fez.
The nerves are so reminiscent of teenage romance, we almost can’t deal:
But in true Euphoria fashion, the playful Lexi and Fez scene was cut short by the tense confrontation with Cal, Nate’s dad, who was on the hunt for who assaulted his son.
It left us on the edge of our seat, mirroring much of the awkwardness Lexi felt:
It seems as though Fez barely has to look at little Ashtray for him to be ready to defend:
And that final scene with Nate and Cal left us audibly gasping with our jaws on the floor:
If there’s one thing Euphoria does well, it’s a rollercoaster of a character arc, and we love it:
The first two episodes of Euphoria season 2 are now available to watch and will also air weekly on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW. Stream Euphoria with a NOW Entertainment Membership.
Image: HBO