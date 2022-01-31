After the third episode saw Cal Jacobs’ incredibly unexpected backstory, a heartfelt – yet hilarious – girls’ bathroom scene and some spectacular dresses (as per usual), we were always going to be in store for further drama in Euphoria’s latest episode. And it’s safe to say that it most certainly delivered. While we should be used to jaw-dropping moments in the HBO series, this episode, entitled You Who Cannot See, Think of Those Who Can, saw love affairs, guilt and regret come to a head in the most dramatic of ways.

Here are some of the standout moments of Euphoria episode four.

Jules and Elliot We need to talk about Jules and Elliot. No sooner than 10 minutes into the most recent episode, the two – who fans have been theorising about – shared a passionate first kiss all within moments of Rue joining them at Elliot’s house. With the episode opening up with Rue saying, “I don’t think you understand how much I love Jules,” we thought we were in for a love-fuelled episode – how silly of us. Especially after the opening sequence of scenes saw Jules and Rue recreate Brokeback Mountain, Sleeping Beauty and Titanic. As the episode wraps up, among many other moments, Jules can be seen in Elliot’s bed so the big question is: is this the end for Rue and Jules?

Rue and Jules falling out As well as Jules cheating on Rue with Elliot, Jules also (finally) discovered that Rue has relapsed. In the back of Elliot’s car, Jules was astounded to find Rue drinking alcohol – a clear breach of her journey to sobriety. Rather than argue about it, Rue asks to be let out of the car and that’s when Elliot finally reveals to Jules that, for all the time he’s known Rue, they’ve been doing drugs together. Maybe it’s because we know Rue is generally high or maybe Jules just wants to see the best in her partner, but we’re confused at how Rue managed to keep the secret for so long. Fans were also quick to comment on the whole situation:

Nate saying he loves Cassie Yes, it’s only been four episodes but you were most certainly right in thinking you heard Nate profess his love for Cassie. After meeting her in building sites, messaging in secret and visiting Maddy for a reconciliation, we were definitely left confused when Nate told Cassie he loves her – after calling Cassie by Maddy’s name, Cassie (kind of) blackmailing Nate into a relationship and Nate yelling “What the fuck is wrong with you?”

Cassie’s swimsuit moment Cassie was definitely not OK throughout the entirety of Maddy’s birthday party and it was just never going to end well, was it? In a moment that can only be described as peak second-hand embarrassment, Cassie descends the stairs of Maddy’s house wearing a hot pink bathing suit – all in a bid to get Nate’s attention. It’s already awkward that Nate’s there but when the episode flashes to Cassie sitting by herself on the side of the jacuzzi, you can’t help but feel sorry for her. Regardless, though, many of us can only hope for a jaw-dropping outfit moment such as this one.

Cal going back to the bar from episode three We knew we couldn’t get such a backstory and not revisit it in episode four, we just knew it. The gay bar that Derek and Cal finally kiss in is the main backdrop for Cal in this episode which is both sad and unsettling to watch. Do we feel sorry for him? Do we still hate him? Are we supposed to sympathise with him now?

Cassie and Cal mirroring each other’s unravelling states of mind In an unexpected turn of events, Cassie and Cal’s solitary scenes mirror each other. Cal, in the bar where he and Derek shared their first kiss as teens, and Cassie, dancing by herself in a room full of balloons, getting tangled up in the process.

The entire jacuzzi scene So, with Nate somehow crashing Maddy’s party, he finds himself in a jacuzzi with her and her friends. Cue: drama. The close quarters are enough to send Maddy and Nate spiralling, arguing about the status of their breakup. If girlfriends are faced with a mouthy ex-boyfriend derailing their birthday party, you would expect an army of defence to come to the rescue, right? Not with Cassie, who is moving around the hot tub looking awkward and very tense. Kat, though, says what needs to be said to Nate: “If I disagreed with [Maddy] then I would [say]. What? You don’t think I have a mind of my own?”

As Maddy explains how much Nate gaslights her, still calls her a “goddess”, says how much he wants her to marry him and have his babies, it all proves too much for Cassie who – much like the scene in Bridesmaids that is permanently singed into my mind – vomits everywhere. Yep, all in the water. Cassie breaks down crying as she’s throwing up, asking for Maddy’s forgiveness which obviously hints at the larger elephant in the room as well as the sick in the tub. It’s all just so awkward as Cassie has to be dragged out of the tub and Nate ignores her; instead, retrieving a towel for Maddy to clean up.

Rue imagining her own funeral The brilliant ending scene of season one seems to be echoed in this episode with Rue seeming to imagine her own funeral. If your memory needs jogging, please find the aforementioned scene here:

After her argument with Jules, she takes more drugs at home and opens a door to a church service. Jules and Elliot are there and the lyrics of the song – “Lord, you know I’m tired” – could either signal a big change in Rue’s journey or her worsening. “I’m sorry I let you down,” she tells her dad in an imagined scene of the two embracing.

Cal’s drunken final scene Having been kicked out of the bar, Cal comes home and urinates in the foyer of his home. “I think I’m lonely,” he tells his wife Marsha and refuses to put his penis away. As his sons come out on the landing, it seems like the scene can’t get any more awkward but Cal can’t stop laughing. As well as saying he marches to the beat of his own drum, he asks Marsha how many men she thinks he’s slept with. He then asks his son Aaron and tells him about the first time he slept with a man. What ensues is him calling out each member of his family – “we all have secrets” as Cal says – and you can’t help thinking what will become of the Jacobs family now. Episodes 1-4 of Euphoria season 2 are now available to watch and will also air weekly on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW. Stream Euphoria with a NOW Entertainment Membership.

