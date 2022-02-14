Warning: this article contains spoilers for season two, episode six of Euphoria. Generally with Euphoria, there’s a ton of stuff going through our mind as we switch on a new episode. This week, many of us were concerned with Rue (Zendaya) – did she make it home OK? What was the fallout from last week’s harrowing episode? And also – just as importantly – what on earth was Maddy (Alexa Demie) going to do now that she knew the truth about her best friend Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) and her ex-boyfriend Nate (Jacob Elordi)?

While these questions continued to whirl throughout our minds, another (arguably, more pressing) question has persisted throughout recent weeks – where on earth are Lexi (Maude Apatow) and Fez (Angus Cloud)? They’ve quickly become the ‘shipped’ relationship of the season after their wholesome exchange in episode one and fans have been quick to voice their concerns over not seeing them together on screen regularly.

Maude Apatow and Angus Cloud star as Lexi and Fez in Euphoria.

Well, Euphoria’s most recent episode – entitled A Thousand Little Trees Of Blood – may have been all about drama, trauma, addiction, friendships and betrayal. But we say, let’s just ignore all of that for a second and cherish the small slice of positivity of the series. That’s right: let’s take a moment for Lexi and Fez in this episode. Being an entirely more level-headed and mature sister than Cassie, Lexi starts to think that her upcoming production of Oklahoma! may actually have knock-on effects for Cassie. In this episode, Cassie is nothing but a downward spiral – even going so far as saying Rue’s problems are trivial compared to hers. While any spiteful sister may just persist in their efforts to embarrass their sibling, Lexi actually starts to have second thoughts about the play she’s been excited to put on. Of course, she confides in Fez who very simply tells her: “Everybody gets their feelings hurt, you know? “Some people need to get their feelings hurt sometimes.”

Fez and Lexi finally hit it off in Euphoria's most recent episode.

On explaining the plotline of her production to Fez, he instantly compares it to Stand By Me – a film both of them count among their favourites, which they only realise after a cute exchange. Fez’s grandma has it on DVD and just like that, the pair strike up an impromptu movie afternoon. As if this scene couldn’t get any better, we flash to when the ending credits of Stand By Me are rolling. This sofa scene is interwoven with the drama of the rest of the episode but we come back to it with a tearful Lexi stating how sad the movie is. Fez, in his typical cool, calm and collected fashion tries to wipe his tears away: “Think I got something in my fucking eye.” Maybe it’s because Stand By Me will always be a perfectly wholesome song or the fact that this pair is quite literally the embodiment of that very term but as they start to sing along to it – together, may we add – it really is just that sprinkling of purity we needed in this episode. And then, as if we needed a reason to gush any further, Fez slowly goes to hold Lexi’s hand. There’s no sex, no nudity, no underlying weird tension in the air. While we love those things about Euphoria usually, this scene (as uneventful as it may seem) left us with a smile on our face almost as big as Lexi’s.

Maude Apatow stars as Lexi in HBO's Euphoria.

Yes, the magic of it all was quickly unravelled by the revelation that Custer is now working with the police to nab Fez and Ashtray for Mouse’s murder. But back to the positivity (we’ll deal with that mess next week) – viewers were gushing just as much as we were for this storyline.

Have we ever seen two Euphoria characters just look so unashamedly happy?

Episodes 1-6 of Euphoria season 2 are now available to watch and will also air weekly on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW. Stream Euphoria with a NOW Entertainment Membership.



