Warning: this article contains spoilers for season two, episode seven of Euphoria. Lexi’s play has been the talk of the town for the last few episodes of Euphoria and now, the production has finally made its anticipated arrival. Lexi (played by Maude Apatow) is arguably the fan-favourite character of the season. Her demure façade is totally relatable and, in among the drama that her sister Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) usually contributes to, Lexi provides a very realistic portrayal of what it means to be a slightly awkward teenager who’s not afraid to call out the stupidity around her.

As well as her blossoming romance with Fezco (Angus Cloud) – something we were treated to in this episode with the addition of roses and a handwritten note – Lexi staged a play all about her life and the people in it. Of course, in true Euphoria fashion, it was always going to be a little messy and provide us with many laughs. Not least because it gave many characters – Rue (Zendaya), Cassie, Nate (Jacob Elordi) – the chance to see how they’re actually perceived. It acted as a mirror, reflecting their own toxic habits back at them and it’s safe to say (excluding Rue), they didn’t quite like the hard truth.

Lexi (Maude Apatow) finally put on the play to end all plays in Euphoria's recent episode.

Cassie’s puberty started to cement ideas around the female body that Lexi had once aspired to. Instead, though, it led to Lexi quickly concluding that she “doesn’t want to be known for her body”. Rue’s drug addiction also wasn’t as much of a secret when they were younger as she had once thought – and actually, as Lexi outlines, was a way for her to feel closer to her dead father. But the true hilarity of the play came when Lexi concluded the play with an erotic gym scene, completely inspired by Nate. Grunts, thrusts and tight outfits dominated the stage while I Need A Hero blared out from the speakers.

Barbie Ferreira and Alexa Demie star as Kat and Maddy in HBO's Euphoria.

While it looked like a big budget play and we (once again) questioned where the teachers of East Highland were, we couldn’t help but think that Lexi had finally gotten her time to shine in Euphoria. Sometimes those who have the least to say are actually thinking about things the most – as demonstrated by the intricate and detailed performance she treated us all to. And fans absolutely loved it:

It gave us flashbacks to Mean Girls (proud mother alert) and you know what? We’re totally here for it:

Yes, we’re sure people were expecting a rendition of Oklahoma! and we were too but this was so much better:

Lexi left no stone (or person) unturned in her production:

And while we enjoyed it …

… we can’t help but think that Lexi really could be the Euphoria character to finally give Nate a taste of his own medicine:

The finale she dedicated to Nate was in a word – iconic:

But the background scenes and flashbacks also contributed to our regular Euphoria-related stress throughout the episode:

And showed some lesser-known dynamics that warmed our hearts:

While we were surprised to learn that this is just part one of what is expected to be a dramatic finale, we’re just crossing our fingers that nothing happens to Fez (as alluded to in Euphoria’s fan theories):

Episodes 1-7 of Euphoria season 2 are now available to watch and will also air weekly on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW.



