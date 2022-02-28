Warning: this article contains spoilers for the finale of Euphoria season two.

The final episode of Euphoria season two is upon us, people.

There’s something about the HBO drama that puts the world into pure pandemonium, but we’re here for it. The high school-based drama is far from a light teenage watch and, in among the themes of addiction, betrayal and toxic relationships, there’s also levity to be found in our favourite characters, outfits and make-up looks too.

Season two was the season of Fezco, we say. The chilled-out drug dealer came into his own this season, and on top of developing a thing with Lexi, we saw him as the protective older brother to Ashtray that we always knew he would be.

That sentiment, while a sweet one, took on a whole new, dramatic meaning in the finale, though.