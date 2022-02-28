Season two of Euphoria concluded in the most expectedly epic way – here’s how the internet reacted to the surprise deaths, arrests and heartbreak of that final episode.
Warning: this article contains spoilers for the finale of Euphoria season two.
The final episode of Euphoria season two is upon us, people.
There’s something about the HBO drama that puts the world into pure pandemonium, but we’re here for it. The high school-based drama is far from a light teenage watch and, in among the themes of addiction, betrayal and toxic relationships, there’s also levity to be found in our favourite characters, outfits and make-up looks too.
Season two was the season of Fezco, we say. The chilled-out drug dealer came into his own this season, and on top of developing a thing with Lexi, we saw him as the protective older brother to Ashtray that we always knew he would be.
That sentiment, while a sweet one, took on a whole new, dramatic meaning in the finale, though.
While we’re still reeling from the devastation of that epic season two finale, there’s no denying that one of the best things about #EuphoriaDay is the internet’s reaction.
Twitter comes into its own when a show like Euphoria drops, and as well as memes, users are always quick to point out what we were thinking all along and outline the pressing questions we need answering. A show like Euphoria simply can’t be consumed in a vacuum when the social media response is this good.
First of all, we know the series will be returning in 2024, but that really does seem so far away:
Although we’ll miss it, Zendaya perfectly summarised this season of Euphoria as “a long but beautiful road”:
While that moment between Rue (Zendaya) and Elliot (Dominic Fike) was a sweet one, it was a little… unexpected:
Let’s talk about that scene with Cassie and Maddy too. A long time coming? We think so:
And even running round the stage after Cassie, Maddy continues to amaze us all with her composure:
While the girls sitting together calmly in the bathroom was the conclusion to the fight scene we hadn’t anticipated, Maddy certainly made her feelings about Cassie and Nate very clear:
Lexi’s dedication to Fez was one of many scenes that had us welling up:
All we wanted to know was what Fez wrote in that note for Lexi:
Seeing it trampled on by those SWAT officers left our hearts feeling the same way:
Can we just rewind time so that Fez can go to the play?
As soon as Ash took a seat by Custer, we knew it would never end well:
Our minds started to whir with escape plans and excuses to get the brothers out of their sticky situation:
But mostly, we were just holding back tears:
Even though those Ash and Fez scenes were heartbreaking to watch, Angus Cloud and Javon Walton’s stellar performances undoubtedly made the finale what it was:
The emotion still remains the same, though:
Season two did manage to wrap up with some hope in the form of Rue, no less:
Simply put – we’ll be thinking of this finale for a very, very long time:
All episodes of Euphoria season 2 are now available to watch and will also air weekly on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW. Stream Euphoria with a NOW Entertainment Membership.
Image: Eddy Chen/HBO