“This season, more specifically, she goes to the rock bottom,” she explained. “When we get midway through, that’s when the rock bottom hits, and that’s where it became extremely painful for all of us to watch. And to portray her going through it hurt me.”

Although it seems as though many of us may have to get our tissues at the ready, Zendaya has promised that there will be better days ahead for Rue.

She added: “I remember having a conversation midway through [season two] like, [Rue] can’t stay here.

“We can’t leave her [in this dark place]. And I always felt that Rue would be okay because Rue is a version of Sam [Levinson] and Sam is who he is, and was able to take all that pain [in his own life from when he was a drug addict] and turn it into this beautiful television show many years later.

“I wanted to see that and I think we all wanted to see that, a sense of hope, because it goes to such an extreme low for her. It’s a long journey, but we get there. I promise. Just keep loving her and keep supporting her.”

