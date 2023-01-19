We talk a lot about gritty dramas and thrillers here at Stylist HQ, but can we all just admit that, sometimes, we’re in the mood for something lighter? Thankfully, Channel 4 is dishing up the goods this month with Everyone Else Burns, which promises to be the sort of irreverent and subversive comedy we can really sink our teeth into. Written by Oliver Taylor and Dillon Mapletoft, and directed by Nick Collett, here’s what you need to know about the six-part series. What’s the plot of Everyone Else Burns? Following a family in a hyper-religious sect who believe that the world is going to end in the next 10 years, the Manchester-based series focuses on how they devote themselves to preparing for Armageddon and avoiding eternal damnation… even if worldly temptations sometimes get in the way.

“Will patriarchal David Lewis ever ascend the church ranks and become an Elder?” asks the synopsis. “Will dutiful wife Fiona deviate from her own dogmatic moral compass? Will their naïve 17-year-old daughter Rachel be allowed to go to university, and will 12-year-old son Aaron ever fend off his secular bullies? “All could lead to damnation.” Watch the trailer for Everyone Else Burns below:

“Cover your mouth when you yawn; that’s how the devil gets in.” Sound advice, quite frankly. Especially when you’re busy trying to balance faith, family and identity in a world that could end tomorrow (but, y’know, probably won’t). Who stars in Everyone Else Burns? The Inbetweeners’ Simon Bird – sporting an unforgettable new bowl haircut – heads up the family as the misguided David. “I think religion is really a metaphor in it,” he told This Morning of the project. “It’s a very universal family sitcom, all about kids dealing with overbearing parents and parents dealing with kids who have different principles and priorities to their own.”

Bird is joined by Kate O’Flynn, Kadiff Kirwan, Morgana Robinson and Ghosts star Lolly Adefope – which should give you an idea of just how brilliant this series is going to be. What are people saying about Everyone Else Burns? While this is, of course, first and foremost a comedy, creators Dillon Mapletoft and Oliver Taylor haven’t set out to poke fun at their subject matter; rather, they will show us how each character goes on their own personal journey, and all the nuances to the way they relate to their hyper-religious upbringing. “It’s easy to punch down in comedy and just write hard jokes that make fun of communities but it takes very skilled writers to bring heart and warmth,” explain producers Molly Seymour and Brooke Posch in an interview with Deadline. “Dillon and Oliver were aiming for that delicate balance. Family dynamics can be hard to talk about and this is essentially a family comedy where the stakes happen to be based on religion.”

Seymour and Posch add: “The more you watch the series, the more you will see the warmth come out.” When can we watch Everyone Else Burns? Everyone Else Burns premieres on Channel 4 at 10pm on Monday 23 January. We recommend adding it to your watchlist, stat, or be damned for all time.

