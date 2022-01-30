From the twists and turns of Big Little Lies to the edge-of-your-seat drama of The Undoing, HBO has a pretty impressive track record when it comes to adapting popular books into stand-out TV series. So, when we heard the channel was preparing to adapt another book – with Nine Perfect Strangers and The Undoing executive producer Bruna Papandrea at the helm – it’s safe to say we were intrigued to learn more.

This time, HBO has landed the rights to Australian comedian and author Benjamin Stevenson’s new novel Everyone In My Family Has Killed Someone.

Interestingly, the novel isn’t out yet – it’s due for release in Australia in March, before heading to the UK in August – but its outlandish title and the hype that’s already surrounding it has got us pretty excited. Keep reading to check out everything we know about the limited series so far.

What is Everyone In My Family Has Killed Someone about? Described as 2022’s “most original and darkly funny murder mystery” and sold as “Agatha Christie and Arthur Conan Doyle meet Knives Out and The Thursday Murder Club,” Everyone In My Family Has Killed Someone follows the story of teacher Ernie Cummingham, whose family happens to be a bunch of well-known criminals. When one of his brother’s murders someone, Ernie makes the decision to turn him into the police – and is shunned by his family for his betrayal. Flash forward three years later, and Ernie is invited to a reunion at a “snowbound mountain retreat”. However, it’s not long before things get dark, and the dead body of an unidentified man is found frozen on the slopes. Knowing that one of his family members is the likely culprit, Ernie decides to investigate the murder and find out the truth.

Bruna Papandrea, the executive producer behind series such as The Undoing (pictured) and Big Little Lies, is set to work on the show.

Who is behind Everyone In My Family Has Killed Someone? Stevenson will be executive producing alongside Papandrea, as well as Steve Hutensky, Jodi Matterson and Jeanne Snow. Who stars in Everyone In My Family Has Killed Someone? We don’t have any details re: casting yet, so watch this space. When is Everyone In My Family Has Killed Someone set to be released? Again, we don’t know – but seeing as the show is yet to enter production or announce any cast members, it’ll be a while until we learn anything more. However, HBO series typically air on Sky and NOW here in the UK, so we can expect the show to land on those platforms eventually.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy