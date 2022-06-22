Warning: this article contains spoilers for BBC’s Everything I Know About Love.

Pretty early on in BBC’s Everything I Know About Love, you know when the friendship dynamic between Birdy and Maggie changes.

It comes in the first episode when Maggie stumbles into Birdy’s room to find her in bed with Nathan. Maggie wants all the details but Birdy is (naturally) more distracted and wants to get back to her date.

“Breakfast?” Maggie asks excitedly, to which Birdy gushes: “We’re actually going to brunch tomorrow, I think. Yeah, this place by the canal he wants to take me to. Apparently, they do a really, really good Bloody Mary.”