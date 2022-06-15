Warning: this article contains spoilers for Everything I Know About Love. If you’ve been lapping up Everything I Know About Love, you’ll know there’s only been one thing on our mind. Well, there have been multiple things on our mind after making our way through the series – friendship break-ups, nostalgia, tone-deaf friends – but in this case, we’re talking about the future of the series.

The Dolly Alderton adaptation has proved to be a popular hit, so naturally, our minds have been left to wonder what the future of the series looks like. With only seven episodes to tear our way through, it seems like we were only just beginning to truly get to know the foursome before it all ended. Although plans for a second series remain unconfirmed by the BBC, Alderton has revealed that she would love nothing more than another instalment of Everything I Know About Love. Speaking at an event with RadioTimes, the author said: “I would love there to be a season two. The book is about your 20s; we were honing in on a very specific bit, but the difference between a 24-year-old and a 27-year-old is enormous. It’s like dog years.”

Dolly Alderton reveals more about what the future of Everything I Know About Love could look like.

She continued, speaking about her hopes for the characters: “So, I feel like there are so many things that I want to know about the girls: I want to know more about Nell’s family; I want to know more about Amara’s love life. There are just so many things that I’m desperate to get into with all four of them. So I would love another series.” Speaking to RadioTimes also, Bel Powley – who plays Birdy – revealed that the cast of Everything I Know About Love “all definitely want there to be a second series”. She said that “the first series is an introduction to these characters” and teased a little more about what she’d want for Birdy in season two. She said: “There’s so many places the show could go. I don’t know what necessarily I want my character to be doing [in a second season]. I don’t know… break up with Nathan.”

Bel Powley stars as Birdy and Emma Appleton stars as Maggie in BBC's Everything I Know About Love.

Now, we’re not saying that we threw our hands up in exultation when we read that, but a single Birdy and a more emotionally stable Maggie could make for a rather interesting season two premiere. Series one homed in on Birdy and Maggie’s seemingly strong childhood friendship and its changing dynamics after the introduction of Birdy’s stable – and terribly boring – relationship with Nathan. While Maggie (Emma Appleton) may be the main character (and based on Alderton herself), it’s safe to say that she’s one of those selfish friends who can’t quite grasp that everyone around her is changing and evolving. The last episode saw a more likeable side to Maggie, so could this be a new leaf for the protagonist?

Marli Siu (Nell), Emma Appleton (Maggie), Bel Powley (Birdy), Aliyah Odoffin (Amara) in BBC's Everything I Know About Love.

The last episode also saw Nell (Marli Siu) take control over her growing desires for her married colleague and saw Amara (Aliyah Odoffin) embark on a new journey in her dancing career. So, it’s all go in the fun-loving graduate household, but with age comes more responsibility, more friendship issues and all those fun life problems that come with navigating your 20s. While it’s yet to be confirmed, we’ll just cross our fingers in eager anticipation for a second series. And, of course, keep you updated as and when we know more. Everything I Know About Love is available to stream via BBC iPlayer now.

