Fans of Dolly Alderton’s Everything I Know About Love, we’ve got some good news for you: the book is being made into a series for the BBC. Keep reading to find out all the details.
There’s a reason why Dolly Alderton’s Everything I Know About Love has remained hugely popular since it was first published back in 2018. Besides being absolutely hilarious, the Sunday Times bestseller is a relatable and comforting read about love in all its forms, from the bonds we share with our closest friends to the relationships we have with ourselves.
And while the book, at its core, is about Alderton’s experiences, the combination of personal musings, lessons and heartfelt advice which fill its pages make for an eye-opening and inspiring read that can be revisited time and time again.
In short, we’re big fans of Everything I Know About Love here at Stylist. So we were very excited to learn that the memoir is now being adapted into a fictionalised romantic comedy series for the BBC by Alderton herself.
The show, which was announced earlier this week alongside new series by Queenie’s Candice Carty-Williams, I May Destroy You’s Michael Coel and Skint Estate’s Cash Carraway, is yet to get a release date, but we do have some key details about what we can expect.
So, without further ado, here’s everything we know about the new series so far.
What is Everything I Know About Love about?
Unlike in the book, Everything I Know About Love will follow the fictionalised story of Maggie and Birdy, two young women who have remained best friends since school.
However, when the pair move to London together “to live it large,” a spanner gets thrown in the works – Birdy gets a steady boyfriend.
As the official synopsis reads: “[Everything I Know About Love is] a generous, funny, warm-hearted and uplifting Sex And The City for millennials which covers bad dates and squalid flat-shares, heartaches and humiliations, and, most importantly, unbreakable female friendships.”
Who is working on Everything I Know About Love?
Although the cast of Everything I Know About Love is yet to be announced, we do know a little about who will be working behind the scenes on the show.
Alongside Dolly Alderton, Surian Fletcher-Jones, Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner have been working to adapt the show for Working Title, and Jo McClellan will be executive producing for the BBC.
China Moo-Young, who has worked on projects including Harlots and Call The Midwife, will take on the title of director.
What has been said about Everything I Know About Love?
Announcing the news of the adaptation on Instagram, Alderton said she was “so grateful” to see the story grown and developed “in such safe hands”.
“BBC drama has made extraordinary TV over the last year and it is an honour to be on their slate of upcoming shows,” she said.
“And before every boy I dated a decade ago messages me today to breezily as how I am, it’s semi-fictionalised, so don’t panic fellas.”
In a release announcing the adaptation, she added: “Everything I Know About Love is a sem-fictionalised adaptation of my memoir of the same name.
“It’s a messy, boisterous, joyful, romantic comedy about two best female friends from childhood and what happens when they move into their first London house share and the first phase of adulthood.
“I cannot stress how thrilled I am that it is being made by Working Title and the BBC.”
When and where will Everything I Know About Love be released?
We don’t yet know when or where Everything I Know About Love will be released (although chances are it’ll be on BBC One).
However, we’ll keep this space updated with the latest news when we get it, so keep your eyes peeled.
