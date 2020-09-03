With one million animal and plant species in danger of disappearing altogether in the next decade, this is clearly a catastrophe on an unprecedented scale.

But the new one-hour film aims to take us beyond the emotive tenor of climate change, delivering concrete insights from some of the world’s leading scientists on how each of us can tackle some of the huge challenges that lie ahead for biodiversity.

It follows last year’s broadcast of Attenborough special Climate Change: The Facts, and will provide more the same unflinching focus on environmental destruction. Here’s everything you need to know about Extinction: The Facts, coming to BBC One later this month: