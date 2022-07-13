It seems like just yesterday that the world was transfixed with the on-screen chemistry between Viscount Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and newcomer Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) in Netflix’s Bridgerton. The romantic tension was palpable, with many a longing stare and we, simply, couldn’t get enough. As we wait patiently for news of the third anticipated season of the beloved period drama, we’ve been learned that Bailey will be returning to our screens in a brand new romantically-charged role. Showtime’s Fellow Travelers is described as a “part love story, part political thriller” and will be led by Bailey and Matt Bomer. It’s the LGBTQ+ drama that has positively surprised the internet, not least because of these stellar casting announcements.

With that, here’s everything you need to know about Fellow Travelers.

Jonathan Bailey is lending his talents to a brand new romantic drama.

What is the plot of Fellow Travelers? The new eight-episode limited series will chronicle the volatile romance of two very different men who meet in the shadow of McCarthy-era Washington. Hawkins Fuller is a handsome, charismatic man who maintains a financially rewarding, behind-the-scenes career in politics. He avoids emotional entanglements, that is until he meets Tim Laughlin, a young man brimming with idealism and religious faith. Their romance begins just as controversial Republican senator Joseph McCarthy and Roy Cohn declare war on “subversives and sexual deviants,” which initiates one of the darkest periods in 20th-century American history. We follow the pair as they cross paths over the course of the next 40 years – throughout the Vietnam war protests in the 60s, the disco era in the 70s and the AIDs crisis in the 1980s, all while going through their own personal struggles.

Matt Bomer will be starring alongside Jonathan Bailey in Showtime's Fellow Travelers.

Who will star in Fellow Travelers? Bailey and Bomer are leading the cast of this new drama. Bailey will star as Tim Laughlin, who according to the synopsis, is “a young Fordham University graduate, earnest about his political and religious convictions and filled with optimism about the post-WWII future.” Bomer (The Sinner) will star as Hawkins Fuller and also joining the cast is Allison Williams, who is perhaps best known for her roles in Girls and Get Out. She is playing Lucy Smith, the daughter of a senator who has known Hawkins since they were teenagers. And, rightfully so, the internet is losing their minds over the recent casting announcements.

When and where will Fellow Travelers be available to watch? While we don’t have a confirmed release date, we do know that the co-production between Fremantle and Showtime will begin production later this month in Toronto, according to Deadline. Watch this space for updates.

