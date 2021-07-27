You may also like Fear Street Part Two: 1978 review: Netflix’s new horror teaches us a grim lesson about human kindness

Intrigued? Here’s what you need to know about the horror series. What’s the plot of The Final Girl Support Group? Every horror fan worth their salt knows that the so-called ‘final girl’ is the one who’s left standing (albeit usually bleeding and swaying gently) at the end of a slasher film. She’s the girl who fought back, defeated the killer, and avenged her friends. She’s Scream’s Sidney, or Halloween’s Laurie, or I Know What You Did Last Summer’s Julie. And she’s the one the journalists surge towards just before the credits roll, their and microphones raised in order to get the first ‘on the record’ quote from our victorious heroine. But after the sirens fade, the cameras stop flashing, and the audience moves on, what happens to her?

Drew Barrymore in cult horror movie Scream (1996).

As per The Final Girl Support Group’s synopsis, “Lynnette Tarkington is a real-life final girl who survived a massacre 22 years ago, and it has defined every day of her life since. And she’s not alone. “For more than a decade she’s been meeting with five other actual final girls and their therapist in a support group for those who survived the unthinkable, putting their lives back together, piece by piece. That is until one of the women misses a meeting and Lynnette’s worst fears are realised; someone knows about the group and is determined to take their lives apart again, piece by piece.”

No matter how bad the odds, how dark the night, how sharp the knife, they will never, ever give up

Thankfully, though, these women aren’t willing to sit back and let another psycho in a mask ruin their lives. Because, “no matter how bad the odds, how dark the night, how sharp the knife, they will never, ever give up.” Who is working on The Final Girl Support Group? Deadline was the first to break the news of the upcoming horror TV adaptation, and the site has confirmed that Andy Muschietti (as in, yes, the same Andy Muschietti who brought us It and It Chapter Two) is set to direct the pilot.

You may also like Scream’s 25th anniversary: Scream has been killing off sexist horror tropes for 25 years

Theron, AJ Dix, Beth Kono and Andrew Haas will executive produce for the actor’s production studio, Denver & Delilah Films. Meanwhile, the original book’s author, Hendrix, will serve as executive producer. When can we watch The Final Girl Support Group? Production has yet to begin on the project (they haven’t even cast the main characters yet!), so we’re predicting a 2023 release date for this one at the very earliest. Personally, this writer can’t wait to see the ‘final girls’ in action. Anyone else ridiculously excited?

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy