The final Line Of Duty trailer is here and it is immense

Here’s what we learnt from the 30-second trailer after last night’s episode that saw: the arrest of DCI Jo Davidson (Kelly Macdonald) and DI Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure), the discovery of a dead body in Thurwell’s villa in Spain, DI Steve Arnott’s (Martin Compston) imminent suspension and the revelation that there could be something under the floor at the gun factory.

Learning one: The hunt for H, the fourth bent copper, is absolutely on. As the gaffer says: “Every investigation has led to this.”

Learning two: Seven seconds in, there is a note with a DEFINATE clue hinting that a police officer has been communicating with Davidson.