We’re onto episode three of Finding Alice, ITV’s new comedy-drama about grief that doesn’t shy away from examining how we use dark humour in tough times. It follows the story of Alice (Keeley Hawes) who is navigating life after the unexpected death of her husband Harry (Jason Merrells). He died after falling down the stairs of their new “smart home”, which they’d just moved into with their daughter Charlotte (Isabella Pappas). But was it really an accident? What secrets had Harry been hiding? And did he leave his family in trouble?

What has happened so far in Finding Alice? Just to quickly recap what happened last week: Alice decided to bury Harry in their garden; CCTV footage showed that the young man stood at the bottom of the stairs when Harry died was George – who claims to be his long lost son; Harry’s parents revealed that he signed over the new house to them and they plan to sell it; and we were teased with clues about ‘something big’ that happened during Harry and Alice’s relationship.

Finding Alice episode 3 recap In the third episode, the laughs start to fade and things take a darker turn as Alice settles into life without Harry. Her friendship with mortuary worker Nathan deepens as a form of comfort, she tries and fails to look out for her daughter’s welfare at school, she struggles to even get showered and dressed, and she nearly crashes her car. The one thing she is fixated on is George because she is desperate to cling to anything that links her to Harry. She does a paternity test, which concludes that Harry was George’s biological father. Explaining why he was at the bottom of the stairs that fateful night, George says he had decided to confront Harry because he had avoided his calls. But when he saw Harry losing his footing on the stairs and falling to his death, George ran away in fear.

Finding Alice episode 3: George speaks at the inquest.

Alice accepts this and asks George to repeat it at the inquest. After chopping and changing his mind, he turns up and tells them what happened – but he doesn’t look too comfortable in front of Alice. Harry’s death is then ruled as accidental death, which just seems too neat and tidy an ending. And with three more episodes to go in the series, we’re convinced that it is actually far from being the end. Why didn’t George call an ambulance? Did he really know that Harry instantly died? What did he really say to Harry before he fell? Why didn’t the detectives at the inquest look convinced? Does Geroge expect money from all of this? Are Harry’s parents selling the house to pay for an expense they want to keep a secret from Alice? Has that secret got anything to do with George? And what was really going on in Harry and Alice’s marriage? Hopefully, things will pick up a bit in the fourth episode, and we’ll start to find some big answers.

