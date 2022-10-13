There’s something eternally alluring about on-screen depictions of best friends. While romantic relationships have been done, done again, and done some more with varying degrees of imagination and nuance, the bond between women is something that’s less successfully explored on television. It’s one of the reasons why Firefly Lane quickly amassed a devoted fanbase when it first hit our screens in May last year, with Stylist describing it as “the sort of TV series that’s guaranteed to make you cry. A lot.” Combining the time-spanning narrative (and weepiness) of This Is Us with the warmth and comfortingly low-stake drama of its Netflix cousin Sweet Magnolias, Firefly Lane is the kind of series to have in the bank for a dreary winter day.

And after consistently trending on Netflix, it’s no surprise that Tully (Katherine Heigl) and Kate’s (Sarah Chalke) friendship will continue to play out on our screens with a brand new season on the horizon. Here’s everything we know about season 2…

Firefly Lane: Katherine Heigl as Tully and Sarah Chalke as Kate

What will it be about? Without leaning too heavily into spoiler territory, at the end of season one we were left questioning everything we knew about Tully and Kate’s friendship. Quite frankly, we were concerned. The pair weren’t on speaking terms, and craftily it was never revealed exactly why their 30-year friendship was hanging in the balance. What we do know thanks to an interview with Heigl and Chalke is that all of our questions will be answered. Cliffhanger haters, stand down. Firefly Lane’s showrunner and executive producer Maggie Friedman explained in an interview with Glamour that season 2 picks up almost exactly where season 1 left us, and that it’s about telling viewers: “OK, here’s why they got in this terrible fight. Here’s Kate’s point of view. Here’s Tully’s point of view.”

Firefly Lane: Roan Curtis as young Kate and Ali Skovby as young Tully

Who is starring? Naturally, we’ll see the return of both Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke, continuing their respective lead roles as enviously confident and cool Tully and the more shy and self-doubting Kate. Fellow returning cast members include: Ben Lawson aka Kate’s husband Johnny, Beau Garrett as Tully’s free-spirited mother Cloud, Ali Skovbye as young Tully, Roan Curtis as young Kate, and Yael Yurman as Kate’s daughter Marah. Netflix is also gracing our screens with a cluster of new faces, including British actor India de Beaufort, who will play Charlotte, a woman we see evolve from a quiet, aspiring journalist with a fondness for Johnny in 1985, to an accomplished reporter “who knows what she wants and isn’t afraid to go after it”.

Firefly Lane: Katherine Heigl as Tully and Sarah Chalke as Kate

Also joining the new cast is Ally McBeal star Greg Germann as Benedict Binswanger, a man who comes from an influential family and with a desire to make sure a “long-held secret stays buried”. Sounds juicy. Meanwhile, Orange Is The New Black actor Jolene Purdy plays Justine Jordan, “a sunny, upbeat talent agent with a knack for keeping a positive demeanour even when delivering devastating news”. And to round it off, Ignacio Serricchio is taking on the role of Danny Diaz – a brashly confident sports reporter who enjoys flirtatiously sparring with Tully. Plenty of opportunity for secrets, career sabotage and relationship meddling all round, then?

Is there a trailer? We don’t have an official trailer just yet, but until then you can whet your appetite with a clip of Heigl and Chalke announcing season 2 as well as answering a couple of fan questions.

What else do we know? Sadly, this will be our lot. Netflix has confirmed that Firefly Lane will come to an end after season two, which isn’t a huge surprise considering the show is based on a pair of books. Season one covered the novel of the same name by Kristin Hannah, while season two will show the events of follow-up novel Fly Away. Who knows, though, maybe Hannah’s pen will be inspired to add to the adventures of Tully and Kate in the future…

