It’s been a very good year for TV, and a lot of that has been due to Netflix. From Tiger King and Emily In Paris to Unorthodox and Cheer, the streaming platform has kept us thoroughly entertained throughout the entirety of 2020 – and you better believe that it won’t be slowing down its efforts in the new year. As a matter of fact, Netflix has already begun revealing some of its must-watch shows for 2021. And one of them, based on Kristin Hannah’s bestselling book, Firefly Lane, has 100% caught our attention.

Here’s what you need to know. What is Firefly Lane about? “Three decades. Two friends. One hell of a story.”

Netflix’s official description might be short, but it 100% sums up this series. Because, yeah, Firefly Lane tells the story of two inseparable best friends as they transition from high school to young adulthood to middle-age. And, as such, it weaves a poignant, powerful story about women, the magic of connection, and the female friendships that become the bulkhead of their lives. Who stars in the cast of Firefly Lane? Grey’s Anatomy alum Katherine Heigl stars as Tully, the “coolest girl in the world” who seems to have it all: beauty, brains, and ambition. And, as such, she grows up to become a famous journalist and talk show host. Her desire to succeed, though, stems from a traumatic childhood – and drives her towards a place of loneliness, too.

Firefly Lane: Ali Skovbye as a young Tully, and Roan Curtis as a young Kate.

Starring opposite Heigl is Sarah Chalke, who is perhaps best known for her work in Scrubs and How I Met Your Mother. Chalke’s character, Kate, couldn’t be more different to Tully. She’s the nerdy loner who finds herself drawn to the impossibly cool girl across the street – but, unlike her glittering pal, she is convinced from very early on that her life will be nothing special. Will Kate wind up envying her best friend? Will Tully’s newfound success convince her that she no longer needs her BFF? And will motherhood only serve to widen the gap between them?

Well, as the book’s synopsis promises us, Tully and Kate buoy each other through life, weathering the storms of friendship – jealousy, anger, hurt, resentment. “They think they’ve survived it all until a single act of betrayal tears them apart … and puts their courage and friendship to the ultimate test.” Rounding out the main cast are Ben Lawson (13 Reasons Why) as Johnny, Ali Skovbye (Breakthrough) as young Tully, Roan Curtis (The Magicians) as young Kate, Yael Yurman (The Man in the High Castle) as Marah, and Beau Garrett (Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce) as Cloud. Is there a trailer for Firefly Lane? Netflix has released the emotionally-charged first trailer for Firefly Lane. “That’s the thing about best friends,” it promises. “Like sisters and mothers, they could piss you off or make you cry and break your heart. “But in the end, when the chips are down, they’re there making you laugh even in your darkest hours.” Check it out:

Who is the all-female driving force behind Firefly Lane? Kristin Hannah serves as co-executive producer, while series creator Maggie Friedman (Witches of East End) acts as showrunner. Stephanie Germain (The Day After Tomorrow) will also serve as executive producer. When is Firefly Lane coming to Netflix? Consider Firefly Lane your perfect antidote to all that Valentine’s Day mush, as it’s due to air on Netflix in February 2021.

