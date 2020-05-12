How many of our favourite First Dates couples are still together?

Steve and Lyn – both of whom have served in the armed forces – were instantly lost in each other’s company when they were paired up on First Dates, forgetting to swap names as they instead rattled through a long list of similarities.

It wasn’t long before Steve felt comfortable enough to open up about his mental health issues. “I used to keep everything in,” he told an understanding Lyn, “but now I’m the opposite. Now I share everything.”

Adding that he had left the army with the hopes of starting a family, Steve added: “That obviously hasn’t happened, and I’ve got to the age where I’m thinking, ‘It’s probably not gonna happen for me.’

“You sort of think, ‘Am I getting too old now?’ But I think I’d be a great father… and I’d adopt if I had to.”

Encouraged by Lyn’s reaction, Steve gently probed his date, asking about her own views on marriage and children, and whether she had either in the past.

It was at this point that Lyn, placing a hand on her stomach, revealed she was six months pregnant.

“I’ve got a baby on the way now,” she said. “It’s a donor baby, so I’ve got no crazy ex hanging around on street corners, fighting for custody.”

The former military man took the news like a trooper, congratulating Lyn on her happy news and asking her about her baby name options (one of which was Remy, which he immediately likened to the main character of Ratatouille) and praising her for her bravery in coming forward.

In the final scene, they both admitted to wanting to see each other again.

“For you to accept the things that I’ve said about myself today and where I’ve come from, it says a lot about your character,” said Lyn. “It was exactly the type of person I was hoping to meet.”

And, three months after the episode aired (11 April), it was revealed that Lyn had become a mother to a little boy… and that Steve was still very much in the picture.