From the upcoming adaptation of Lisa Taddeo’s Three Women to Daisy Jones & The Six, even House Of Gucci, it has to be said that many of the films we’re most excited about were incredible, gripping novels first.

So, book fans, we have some exciting news about the highly-anticipated limited series adaptation of Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s best-selling 2019 novel, Fleishman Is in Trouble.

Jesse Eisenberg has been cast as Toby Fleishman, the male protagonist and joins Lizzy Caplan in the FX for Hulu domestic drama that centers on a newly-estranged couple. Following a bitter divorce, as Toby re-enters the dating world via app, his former wife Rachel takes off and leaves him with their three children. Toby reconnects with his college friend Libby (Caplan) following the split, who also narrates the series.