Fleishman Is In Trouble: Lizzy Caplan and Jesse Eisenberg to star in the Hulu adaptation of Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s bestselling novel
From the upcoming adaptation of Lisa Taddeo’s Three Women to Daisy Jones & The Six, even House Of Gucci, it has to be said that many of the films we’re most excited about were incredible, gripping novels first.
So, book fans, we have some exciting news about the highly-anticipated limited series adaptation of Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s best-selling 2019 novel, Fleishman Is in Trouble.
Jesse Eisenberg has been cast as Toby Fleishman, the male protagonist and joins Lizzy Caplan in the FX for Hulu domestic drama that centers on a newly-estranged couple. Following a bitter divorce, as Toby re-enters the dating world via app, his former wife Rachel takes off and leaves him with their three children. Toby reconnects with his college friend Libby (Caplan) following the split, who also narrates the series.
The novel has received critical acclaim and was selected for the longlist for the Women’s Prize for Fiction 2020. In a review, The Guardian called it “an honest, powerful, human story with no apologies” and The Rolling Stone praised its “unsparing yet sympathetic depiction of the way we live now.”
Here’s everything we know about the upcoming series so far.
What is the plot of Fleishman Is In Trouble?
According to the novel’s synopsis: “Finally free from his nightmare of a marriage, Toby Fleishman is ready for a life of online dating and weekend-only parental duties. But as he optimistically looks to a future that is wildly different from the one he imagined, his life turns upside-down as his ex-wife, Rachel, suddenly disappears.
“While Toby tries to find out what happened – juggling work, kids and his new, app-assisted sexual popularity – his tidy narrative of a spurned husband is his sole consolation. But if he ever wants to really understand where Rachel went and what really happened to his marriage, he is going to have to consider that he might not have seen it all that clearly in the first place.”
Dealing with themes of gender roles, marriage and divorce, online dating, midlife crises, and class anxiety, the novel considerably mocks affluent and pretentious Manhattan professionals while embracing their anxieties.
Indeed, a New Yorker review claimed that the book “turns the marriage novel inside out,” something that is gripping to read, but perhaps even more thrilling to watch.
Who stars in Fleishman Is In Trouble?
As the project is in its early stages, Caplan and Eisenberg are the only two confirmed to star.
Author Brodesser-Akner will make her TV writing debut as screenwriter for the series, also executive producing alongside Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Susannah Grant, and co-directors Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris.
When will Fleishman Is In Trouble be available to watch?
Filming most likely won’t begin until 2022 at the earliest. However, in the meantime, check out our roundup of the best book-to-screen adaptations you can sink your teeth into right now.
Images: Getty/Penguin Random House