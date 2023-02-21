Harlan Coben and Netflix have, for a long time now, been something of a match made in heaven. Working in tandem, they have created some seriously incredible thrillers based on the author’s hit books (think The Stranger, The Woods, Safe, Stay Close and Gone For Good) – all of which have delivered twists and turns aplenty. With that in mind, then, you better believe that we’re excited about the streaming platform’s new star-studded adaptation of Coben’s Fool Me Once. Here’s what you need to know.

What is the plot of Netflix’s Fool Me Once? As per Netflix’s release, the show revolves around Maya Stern, who is trying to come to terms with the brutal murder of her husband, Joe. Meanwhile, Maya’s niece and nephew, Abby and Daniel, are trying to find the truth about their mother’s murder, which took place several months earlier. Are the two cases connected? Well, don’t leap to any conclusions just yet. Because, when Maya installs a nanny-cam to keep an eye on her young daughter, she is shocked to see a man she recognises in her house: her husband, who she thought was dead, is very much alive and well. Curiouser and curiouser, eh?

Who stars in Netflix’s Gone For Good? Our Girl’s Michelle Keegan takes the lead in this series as Maya, while Richard Armitage (of Stay Close and The Stranger fame) tackles the complex role of Joe. Adeel Akhtar, meanwhile, stars as DS Sami Kierce, who leads the homicide investigation into Joe’s death while grappling with secrets of his own. And the one and only Joanna Lumley is Judith Burkett, Joe’s protective mother.

Richard Armitage also starred in the 2020 Netflix thriller, The Stranger.

Emmett J Scanlan, Dino Fetscher, Marcus Garvey, Hattie Morahan, James Northcote, Dänya Griver, Daniel Burt, Adelle Leonce, Natalia Kostrzewa and Laura Gibbons make up the rest of the cast. And, as Netflix has promised, Fool Me Once will follow each of their characters on a thrilling hunt for the truth that will reveal shocking secrets and change their lives forever. What has Harlan Coben said about Netflix’s Fool Me Once? Coben, who will be producing the series alongside Danny Brocklehurst, Nicola Shindler and Richard Fee, says: “I’m thrilled and honoured to once again be collaborating with my uber-talented partners Danny, Nicola and Richard. ”Fool Me Once will be our fourth Netflix series together, and man, it never gets old! [And this one is] is a pulse-pounder – a shocking story of how secrets and deceit have the power to bring people together while simultaneously tearing them apart. I can’t wait to see how this dream cast brings these characters to life.”

Brocklehurst adds: “Harlan’s books are storytelling genius and it’s great to be entrusted once more in bringing his gripping stories of life. As always with our thrillers, expect twist upon twist and an emotional rollercoaster. Plus, the cast is phenomenal – audiences are in for a treat!” And Shindler and Fee, aka the executive producers for Quay Street Productions, finish: “Harlan is a master of twists and turns that are impossible to predict, which is what makes adapting his books for television impossible to resist! Fool Me Once is no different, and we’re incredibly excited to bring the story to life with an all-star cast.” How many episodes of Netflix’s Fool Me Once will there be? In keeping with previous Netflix-Coben collaborations, Fool Me Once – which will be directed by David Moore and Nimer Rashed – will be an easily digestible eight-part thriller series. And when will Fool Me Once be available to stream on Netflix? In keeping with previous Coben adaptations, Fool Me Once will relocate the story from the US to the UK. Filming has now started in Manchester and the north-west of England, so we hope to see it on screen later this year – or early 2024, even.

