Hey baby I hear the blues are calling tossed salads and scrambled eggs… oh, and a Frasier reboot. Yes, the 90s sitcom about Seattle’s favourite radio psychiatrist, Dr Frasier Crane, is returning to our screens after 20 years. Kelsey Grammer, who plays the titular role (who else could?) made the announcement in a statement this week, saying: “I gleefully anticipate sharing the next chapter in the continuing journey of Dr Frasier Crane.”

To quickly recap, the long-running Emmy-winning series, Frasier, follows the story of a self-proclaimed “intellectual” who lives a high-brow lifestyle in an elaborately furnished penthouse with his father Marty (played by John Mahoney, who sadly died in 2018) and his British physio Daphne (Jane Leeves). Frasier is best friends with his younger brother, Niles (David Hyde Pierce), who also congratulates himself on attending the opera and knowing the full works of Shakespeare. He is also good friends with his radio show producer Roz (Peri Gilpin) who, although slut-shamed throughout the series, isn’t afraid to call out Frasier for his snobbish ways.

However, there has been no confirmation that the other members of the original cast will also return, which has left fans asking: can a Frasier reboot work with just Grammer? Because, away from the jibes about the ridiculousness of the “Crane Boys”, the main message of the series was actually a heartwarming one about Frasier working on relationships with people who see life from a different point of view – specifically the relationship he has with his former-cop, beer-guzzling, sport-loving, down-to-earth dad. Marty always reminded his sons about what life is really all about, away from the flashy careers, impressive university certificates, over-priced pieces of art and fine dining. And, really, isn’t this something that a lot of millennials can relate to today?

Frasier reboot: Kelsey Grammar as Frasier Crane and David Hyde Pierce as his brother Niles.

It resonates with me because it makes me think about my relationship with my mum (who incidentally is the person who got me into Frasier when she used to laugh at our long-suffering but well-booted protagonist every Friday night when I was a young teen). Mum, who is very proudly working class, thinks I’m a total snob because I spend £2.90 on flat whites, enjoy eating olives and listen to Radio 4 in the morning. She also doesn’t understand why I chose journalism as a career instead of something “normal”. Oh and she thinks I’m a snowflake who takes things way too personally (which, yes, is true). All that said, she always fully supports me – but this clash over our differing aspirations in life still leads to heated discussions. She is the Marty to my Frasier, and I suspect she thinks I am the dictionary definition of “millennial”.

As the only two people on Team Stylist to watch Frasier obsessively, I immediately messaged my colleague Kayleigh when I learned a reboot was happening. She went one step further, suggesting that Frasier is actually “the original millennial”, and I reckon she’s bang-on. “Frasier’s the ultimate millennial, isn’t he?” she said. “If you ignore his magnificent apartment with the live-in maid and the piano, I mean. Think about it: he lives with his dad, he’s a serial dater, he’s a foodie, he’s obsessed with home decor trends, and he bloody loves living in the city so much he keeps on renting at eye-watering prices.”

Kayleigh continued: “He craves external validation, he is nostalgic AF, he only knows the name of ONE person in his apartment block (and that’s only because he hates him), and he spends all surplus income on takeaway coffees, clothes, and nights out. “His friends are his family and his family are his friends. Plus, he was apparently supposed to be IN HIS 30s when he made his first TV appearance in Cheers. God, I relate to him so hard.”

It seems a little rogue, two millennial women relating to a fictional Ivy League-educated, middle-aged American man who is famous for his radio show, doesn’t it? But I think it’s because, after being raised in a generation that has been told to work hard and go get what you want, we all relate to wanting to “do better” in life like Frasier. Many of us have lost ourselves in chasing a career, spending money we don’t have on an overpriced vase we saw on Instagram, and putting on a bit of a posh voice when talking to old friends we want to impress. So, we’re grateful if we have a Marty in our life to ground us again. So while I personally don’t think this reboot can work without the full cast, it’s a great time to highly recommend watching the double bill on Channel 4 in the morning.

