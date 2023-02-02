Ready yourself a plate of tossed salad and scrambled eggs, because Frasier is back in the building. Almost. That’s right, everyone: the much-anticipated reboot of the popular Seattle-based sitcom has finally begun, with Paramount+ confirming that the new series, starring and executive produced by the inimitable Kelsey Grammer, starts production this week. Quite stylish, right? Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming show, which has once again simply been titled… Frasier. What’s Frasier all about? To tell you about that, we need to quickly remind ourselves how the OG sitcom ended, so join us on a trip back in time to 2004. There’s a buzzy new song by OutKast on the radio, halter necks and suede boots are a VBD, and Tony Blair is still prime minister. Oh, and what’s that? The TV screen has darkened, a little jazz melody has begun to play, and the name ‘Frasier’ has emblazoned itself across the screen. Hurrah!

The big finale – set just after Martin (the late John Mahoney) has tied the knot with Ronee (Wendie Malick), and Niles (David Hyde Pierce) has welcomed his first child with Daphne (Jane Leeves) – Frasier is feeling lonely, and untethered, and more than a little lost. Which is wholly relatable content, even now. Just like that, then, he decides it’s time to set out on his own. And so, after informing his family and his BFF Roz (Peri Gilpin) of his decision, he jets off to San Francisco… changing his mind at the very last second to pursue Laura Linney’s Charlotte across the country to Chicago. Imagine our surprise, then, when we learned that the revival “follows Frasier in the next chapter of his life as he returns to Boston, with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge and an old dream or two to finally fulfill,” as per the official logline.

We guess things didn’t work out so well with Charlotte after all. Go figure. Who stars in Frasier? Here’s the real kicker, everyone: it’s basically Grammer helming this one solo, leading an entirely new cast that includes Jack Cutmore-Scott as the older Freddy (Frasier’s son), and Nicholas Lyndhurst as Frasier’s old college buddy turned university professor, Alan. Toks Olagundoye, meanwhile, stars as Alan’s colleague and head of the university psychology department, Olivia, while Jess Salguerio takes on the role of Freddy’s roommate, Eve. Finally, Anders Keith stars as Frasier’s nephew, David – as in, yes, Daphne and Niles’ kid. So maybe they might make a cameo… Who is filming Frasier? The series will shoot in front of a live studio audience in Los Angeles, with Cheers co-creator James Burrows directing the first two of 10 episodes.

What are people saying about Frasier? Chatting to Fox News Digital, Grammer said: “Frasier, in his third or fourth act, is not a reboot, but a new show centred around the character in a new set of circumstances and a new city.” Adding that the series will “honour” the late Mahoney and his iconic character, Martin, Grammar finished: “His loss is and was devastating and must be given the proper attention in honour of the extraordinary man he was and the contribution he made to the show and to the acting profession. “We will most certainly be honouring him according to his merit. A man of merit he remains to this day.” When can we watch Frasier? We imagine Frasier won’t be ready until late 2023/early 2024 at the very earliest. Either way, we’ll bring you new details as and when they become available. And, until then, we can always stream the hell out of the original episodes via All 4…

