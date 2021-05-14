Friends fans have waited a very long time for the one where they all get back together for a reunion. The iconic sitcom wrapped in 2004 after a 10-year run. But last year, over 15 years after it came to an end, HBO Max confirmed that Friends would return to our screens for a one-off special. Explaining that it would be an “unscripted” meeting between the cast and crew rather than a new episode, Courteney Cox said in an interview: “The exciting thing is that we’re all going to get together for the first time, in a room, and actually talk about the show.” Since then, however, there have been a lot of delays, mostly thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

The stars of the series – Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer – have been teasing fans on social media ever since the reunion was confirmed. Aniston broke records, and the internet, when she joined Instagram. And Perry was the last to join the platform with a throwback of Chandler Bing. But nobody ever said when exactly we could expect the reunion to happen… until now.

Friends: The Reunion will be available on the HBO Max streaming service from 27 May after the original cast was able to film together last month. Supporting stars including Maggie Wheeler (Janice), James Michael Tyler (Gunther), Reese Witherspoon (Jill), Tom Selleck (Richard), and Elliott Gould and Christina Pickles, (Jack and Judy Gellar) will also join the cast. Celebrity guests, including David Beckham, Lady Gaga, BTS, Cara Delevingne, Mindy Kaling, James Corden, Malala Yousafzai and Justin Bieber, are also expected to appear.

Aniston shared the news on her Instagram page, writing: “It’s official! The #FriendsReunion premieres 27 May on @HBOMax — could we BE any more excited?!” She also uploaded a teaser trailer for the reunion, which shows the six friends recreate a famous scene where they all walk away from the camera arm-in-arm. “So EMOTIONAL about this,” replied Reese Witherspoon, who starred as Aniston’s on-screen sister. “WOW!!! Beyond excited!” added Michelle Pfeiffer. “I can think about nothing else,” exclaimed Kaley Cuoco.

Cox also shared the same teaser clip, captioning it: “This kind of thing doesn’t happen every year, or even every 10, or 15 years. I feel so blessed to have had a chance to reunite with my Friends… and it was better than ever.” Kudrow also uploaded it, writing alongside it: “The one with us finally getting together.” To answer Aniston’s question: no, we couldn’t be anymore excited.

